Fitch: Higher Tax Growth Helps Laender Budget Consolidation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Higher tax revenue forecasts will improve German states' budgetary performance and their prospects of complying with the country's legal debt brake, Fitch Ratings says. This may require further efforts to limit spending growth, but we think most German states (or Laender) are in a strong position to comply with the debt brake when it takes effect in 2020. The most recent estimate from Germany's Finance Ministry on 9 November forecasts Laender tax revenues to total EUR298.1 billion in 2017. This is EUR3.3 billion above the previous estimate in May and would represent a 3.3% increase in Laender tax revenue from 2016. The revised estimate stems from upward revisions to forecasts for tax revenue at all German government levels, in turn driven by strong economic growth (German GDP rose 0.8% qoq in 3Q17, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday). Strong tax revenues and fiscal consolidation measures have steadily improved the Laender's fiscal performance. Preliminary figures for 3Q17 show that 15 of the 16 Laender achieved net funding surpluses (only North Rhine-Westphalia did not) and that they posted a strong aggregate surplus of EUR12.7 billion, compared with EUR3.6 billion in 3Q16. This solid revenue trend along with cost consolidation measures ahead of the debt brake introduction are positive for the Laender's credit profiles, as are declining interest expenses. Low interest rates have enabled the Laender to reduce their interest costs as they refinance debt (refinancing needs are high, with10%-20% of total Laender debt outstanding typically coming due each year). Despite increasing debt, the Laender managed to lower their aggregated interest expenses by nearly one-third, to EUR13.3 billion in 2016 from EUR18.7 billion in 2012, and we expect this trend to continue in 2018, as refinancing continues. Only North Rhine-Westphalia currently reports a deficit before debt expenses, meaning that 15 Laender are compliant with the debt brake rule, which will require them to implement their budgets without taking on new debt from 2020. Continuing to comply with the debt brake will depend not only on revenues, but also on fiscal policy decisions, and in particular whether the Laender use the current period of economic growth and correspondingly strong tax revenues to build reserves and actively reduce debt. Tax revenues are forecast to increase at annual rates of between 2.9% and 5.1% in 2017-2022, which is likely to exceed spending growth. But control over expenditure will remain a key aspect of future compliance with the debt brake, given a backlog of investment needs that we assume will create rising capex requirements. This could put pressure on Laender budgets, as could an unexpected slowdown in revenue growth and rising interest rates. On 2 November, we affirmed the 'AAA'/Stable ratings of the 11 Fitch-rated Laender. The ratings are driven by the strong institutional framework under which the Laender operate. The solidarity system is enshrined in the German constitution and makes all Laender jointly responsible for supporting a state in financial distress. Federal financial support is also available. This means our Laender ratings are equalised with those of the Federal Republic of Germany. Details are available at www.fitchratings.com. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10001578">German Laender Dashboard August 2017 Contact: Guido Bach Senior Director International Public Finance +49 69 768076 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001