Fitch: HSBC Benefits from Franchise Strength and China Push

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings plc (AA-/Stable/aa-) should maintain steady revenue due to its diversified operations, global network and satisfactory risk control, says Fitch Ratings. However, in our opinion there is a risk that the bank's fast China-related growth could expose it to more volatility in bottom line profitability and that higher risk-weighted assets (RWA) due to Basel revisions, including the expected introduction of a regulatory capital floor, will lower its capital strength. The bank's interim results reflect the strength of its franchise, which allowed HSBC to achieve its medium-term return on equity target of above 10% (1H17: 8.8% on reported basis, 10.4% on adjusted basis). Adjusted revenue of USD13.2 billion in 2Q17 (1.3% qoq) benefited from wider liability margins and expansion in Asia, the UK and Mexico, while asset-spread compression remains a major headwind. Transaction banking accounted for a stable 29% of the bank's USD26.1 billion in adjusted revenue in 1H17 (+3% yoy). The bank increased the share of revenue from international clients to 49% in 1H17, from 45% a year earlier, as it executes on its pivot to Asia. Its Asian expansion had been slower than initially planned due to difficult operating conditions, particularly in China, and a focus on controlling costs and risks. Its mainland China exposure increased at an exceptionally fast pace of 8% on an un-annualised basis to USD158 billion, or 1.2x common equity Tier 1 (CET1) in 1H17. The composition of mainland China exposure remains broadly unchanged, with 54% onshore risk and 46% financing cross-border activities. Corporate exposure increased by 10% and accounted for the bulk of borrowers (49%), followed by banks (23%), state-owned enterprises (21%) and retail customers (6%). The quality of commercial real-estate exposure, which made up 9% of total exposure, somewhat deteriorated as illustrated by a fall in the share of investment-grade borrowers to 52% as at end-June 2017, from 59% at end-2016. Un-annualised credit costs of 27bp on USD38 billion of onshore loans are low. Fitch believes that capital likely peaked at HSBC's 14.5% CET1 ratio at end-1H17, net of the announced USD2 billion share buy-back. While 1H17 saw the bank back in capital-generation mode (1Q17: 17bp net of share buy-back, 2Q17: 9bp), after 2H16's net distributions (3Q16: -13bp, 4Q16: -41bp), we believe that the ratio will fall back towards the upper end of the bank's 12%-13% target range. Headwinds stem from RWA increases from anticipated stricter Basel rules and from the introduction of IFRS 9 in 2018. All else being equal, Fitch calculates that a hypothetical RWA increase in the range of 10%-25% would decrease HSBC's CET1 ratio to 11.6%-13.2%. HSBC's risk-adjusted return metric, based on its adjusted profit before tax (PBT) of USD12 billion for 1H17 (+12% yoy), indicates strong performance at 2.8% (2016: 2.1%). Asia contributed 68% to adjusted PBT, Europe 15%, North America 8%, the Middle East and North Africa 7% and Latin America just under 3%. Investment in cost-saving initiatives, which were the main adjustment to reported profit due to management indicating its non-recurring nature, totalled USD1.7 billion in 1H17, and will amount to about USD1 billion in 2H17, higher than the bank's initial budgeted amount. All three major business lines contributed the same adjusted PBT of USD3.4 billion in 1H17, with global private banking reporting a small USD0.1 billion PBT. The global banking and markets division overall showed resilient revenue in 2Q17 due to strong investment and transaction banking. Revenue in credit and rates suffered by 2Q17 declines of 27% and 24%, respectively, from 1Q17, amid challenging operating conditions. Retail banking benefitted from wider deposit margins and higher balances in the UK and Hong Kong, while income on lending declined, despite 2% qoq loan growth. The second quarter of 2017 was difficult for insurance sales, which affected the retail and commercial banking divisions. The latter remains a steady contributor to network-related revenue. We expect HSBC to benefit from rising US interest rates that will mitigate lower net interest income due to regulatory required issuance of loss absorbing debt, unfavourable foreign-exchange movements, accelerated run-off of the US consumer and mortgage loan portfolio and lower UK interest rates. The bank reported an increased interest-rate sensitivity of USD2.4 billion at end-1H17 from USD1.7 billion at end-2016. The figure indicates how much HSBC's income would benefit over a year if yield curves were to shift upwards by 25bp at the beginning of each quarter, which equals to a onetime 62.5bp parallel shift at the beginning of the year. Its reported 1.64% net interest margin in 1H17 was unchanged from 1Q17, but down from 1.70% in 2016 amid compressed lending yields and higher funding costs. Cost pressure from structural changes persist, which management expects at around USD1.0 billion for establishing the UK ringfenced bank (2015-1H17: USD488 million) and around USD200 million-300 million for Brexit-related costs (1H17: USD4 million in legal fees). HSBC's eligible loss absorbing debt and equity, of which USD37 billion was senior, stood at 22.4% on an end-point basis at end-1H17 net of the announced share buy-back. This compares with the regulatory minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) of 22.9% as of 1 January 2022. The non-performing loan ratio improved to 1.6% (2016: 1.9%, 2015: 2.3%), but remains above that of global trading and universal bank peers. Contact: Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Central Hong Kong Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012. Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001