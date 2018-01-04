Fitch: India Has Highest Medium-Term Growth Potential among Largest Emerging Markets

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Investment and Demographics Key to EM GDP Growth Potential here LONDON, January 04 (Fitch) New estimates of supply-side potential GDP growth over the next five years highlight the importance of demographic factors and investment rates and place India at the top of the list among the ten largest emerging markets (EMs) covered in Fitch Ratings' Global Economic Outlook (GEO) forecasts. India's projected potential growth is 6.7% per annum (p.a.). China and Indonesia jointly rank second-highest, both with projected potential growth of 5.5% p.a. The estimate for China represents a significant slowdown from recent historical average growth and reflects both a deteriorating demographic outlook and a slowdown in the rate of capital accumulation as the investment rate has declined. Broader measures of productivity growth in China have also slowed since the late 2000's. Turkey's potential growth rate is also projected to be rapid at 4.8% p.a. but this hinges crucially on continued high investment rates, which could be vulnerable to a sustained slowdown in capital inflows. Potential growth in Mexico, Poland and Korea is projected to be lower, in the 2.5% to 3% p.a. range, while South Africa, Brazil and Russia are expected to see supply-side growth potential below 2% p.a. over the next five years. "Population dynamics are a key supply-side growth driver. For countries such as Mexico and Brazil, and to a less extent South Africa, population growth has been the main or the sole engine of GDP growth historically," said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at Fitch. India in particular, but also Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey and Brazil are set to see continued robust growth in the working-age population in the next five years, bolstering GDP growth potential. In contrast, in Russia, Poland, China and Korea headwinds from deteriorating demographics will sharpen and weigh on growth. Nevertheless, rising labour force participation rates give some grounds for encouragement as they can be a powerful offset to decelerating working-age population growth. For instance, the participation rate has risen steeply in Russia, Korea and Poland over the last 10 years or so. Capital accumulation and investment also have a crucial role in boosting GDP growth. "China has been the standout country with the highest investment-to-GDP ratio and fastest growth in the capital stock per worker, allowing it to record the strongest improvements in labour productivity and GDP growth over the last three decades," added Maxime Darmet-Cucchiarini, Associate Director at Fitch's Economics team. "However the extremely rapid rise in the investment rate in China after 2008 was associated with a decline in total factor productivity growth," added Darmet-Cucchiarini. India and, to a lesser extent, Turkey have also seen an impressive rate of capital accumulation per worker, but in the latter's case this has been funded externally, with associated downside risks. In contrast, in Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, the growth in capital per worker has historically been much more muted. This has weighed on the growth rate of living standards. Total factor productivity (TFP) growth - which captures improvements in the efficiency of the production process - has been subdued in the large EM's in recent years, slowing across virtually all the countries covered in the report. This reinforces the importance of accelerating structural reforms to enhance convergence with advanced economy productivity levels. China, along with Indonesia more recently, have seen the best TFP growth historically and both have made good progress since 2009 in enhancing governance, on the basis of the World Bank's ease of doing business and rule of law measures. By contrast, Turkey, Brazil, Russia, South Africa and Mexico have seen lacklustre TFP growth. India's TFP performance has also been surprisingly weak given its low level of GDP per capita, while Korea has been the mirror image with strong TFP growth over the last 20 years despite already high income levels. Today's report, "Investment & Demographics Key to EM Growth Potential," covers the following countries: China, India, Brazil, Russia, Korea, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, Turkey and South Africa. It is available by clicking the above link, or at www.fitchratings.com Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief Economist Brian Coulton, analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit markets around the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research, forecasts and commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies. The Global Economic Outlook, the flagship publication of Fitch's Economics team, and other global economic research and commentary are available at www.fitchratings.com/site/economics Contact: Maxime Darmet-Cucchiarini Associate Director +44 20 3530 1624 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Brian Coulton Chief Economist Managing Director +44 20 3530 1140 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2018 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.