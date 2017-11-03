Fitch Maintains Institut Catala de Finances on RWN; Rates Pagares Programme 'BB/B'/RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining Institut Catala de Finances' (ICF) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB' and 'B', respectively, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The RWN reflects that on the regional government of Catalonia (BB/B; on RWN). The long- and short-term ratings on ICF's senior unsecured outstanding bonds - rated at 'BB' and 'B' respectively - also remain on RWN. Fitch has also assigned ICF's EUR200 million Pagares programme a long-term rating of 'BB' and a short-term rating of 'B', and placed them on RWN. This rating action reflects the unchanged guarantee for ICF's financial obligations from Catalonia, whose ratings were placed on RWN on 5 October 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS Legal Status Attribute Stronger: IFC's ratings mirror those of Catalonia, particularly following the enhancement of Catalonia's support for ICF via a statutory guarantee as a result of the 29 July 2011 amendment to the regional Decree Law 4/2002. ICF is a public law entity wholly owned by the regional government of Catalonia. Control also Stronger: Catalonia's government approves ICF's annual accounts and maximum outstanding debt (EUR4,000 million at 31 December 2016, far higher than ICF's total debt of EUR1,865 million on the same date), which are set yearly in the regional budget. The regional government also appoints three of nine members of ICF's Board of Directors, including the President. The majority of Directors are independent since 2015, nominated by ICF's internal appointment and remuneration committee. Strategic Importance Midrange: ICF plays a key role in promoting regional development, particularly in providing access to funding for SMEs in Catalonia. It was created to channel public credit and foster the economic and social development of Catalonia, in line with the region's financial policies. Integration Midrange: Eurostat classifies ICF as a non-administrative body of the regional government of Catalonia. ICF's results and debt are therefore not included in the accounts of the regional government. ICF has not received capital injections from the regional government since 2011. The institution, however, has since posted positive net results amounting to a cumulative EUR42 million. ICF's interest margin has grown steadily to close to 69% in 2016, from 39% in 2011, compensating for a decline in its lending as market liquidity recovered. In 2016, ICF extended EUR570 million in loans, or 18% less than in 2015. ICF's total outstanding risk was EUR2,609 million at end-2016, of which EU691 million was to the public sector. ICF's capitalisation is strong, as equity equals 33.5% of risk-weighted assets. Likewise, provisions covered more than three-quarters of doubtful loans of EUR298.4 million as of end-2016, down 25% from a year ago. Liquidity is also strong, with liquid assets totalling close to 1.7x short-term liabilities at end-2016. In line with Fitch's criteria, the Pagares programme is rated at the same level as ICF's Long-Term IDR of 'BB' and Short-Term IDR of 'B'. The programme was launched in 2017 for the fifth consecutive year and has a 12-month validity. Issues under the programme may have maturities of 90 to 730 days, and are priced at a discount. Apart from the statutory guarantee, Fitch views ICF's liquidity as sufficient for the redemption of the programme, at close to 3.7x of the programme's maximum EUR200 million authorised principal amount at end-2016. The outstanding amount at 31 December 2016 was EUR37.6 million. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to the ratings of Catalonia would be mirrored in those of ICF. Contact: Primary Analyst Patricio Novales Associate Director +34 93 323 84 17 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Avenida Diagonal, 601, Barcelona 08028 Secondary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 84 10 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director + 33 1 44 29 91 34 