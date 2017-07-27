Fitch: Mexico Banks Resilient Despite Macro Pressures

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/NEW YORK, July 27 (Fitch) Continued global economic policy uncertainty, elevated inflation and the effects from a sustained rate hiking cycle could pressure Mexican commercial banks' loan growth and asset quality in select lending segments in 2H17, says Fitch Ratings. Still, under our baseline scenario of moderate though positive economic growth, we expect that profitability should continue to improve gradually. Banks will likely remain well capitalized with loss absorption capacity continuing robust and resilient. Mexican commercial banks' lending growth and consumer asset quality have held up in the first half of the year. The total adjusted NPL ratio - which includes a 12-month average of impaired loans plus charge-offs - fell to 4.8% as of May 2017, down from 5.0% at end-2016. However, consumer loans showed a marginal deterioration, with their adjusted NPL ratio rising to 12.7% from 12.4% over the same period. Loan growth has remained strong too. Commercial banks' gross lending was up 11.8% yoy in May with private sector lending showing only slight signs of deceleration. Commercial, mortgage and individual consumer lending have continued to grow by double-digits in yoy terms. However, the slightly lower growth of the total lending portfolio compared to previous years - the 2013-2016 average was 12% - is explained by a significant decline in government lending since mid-2015 that came as a result of the implementation of the financial discipline law for states and municipalities, as well as federal government budget cuts. Macroeconomic risks to banks' operating environment should persist in 2H17, despite the robust performance earlier in the year. Elevated inflation, the effects of successive rate hikes in 2016 and 1H17, and persistent economic uncertainty stemming from the forthcoming NAFTA renegotiations could yet pressure asset quality and lending growth, particularly for the consumer sector. Uncertainty over Mexico's critical trading relationship with the United States, in particular, remains a key potential challenge that could affect consumer and investor confidence. Sustained high inflation and successive interest rates hikes through 2016 and 1H17 could also pressure consumer lending, as well as SME loans. While we believe that the current rate hiking cycle has stopped, the central bank raised the policy rate by a cumulative 400bps since December 2015, with the latest 25bps hike coming in June. Inflation spiked markedly this year too with the consumer price index rising by 6.3% yoy in June, up from 2.5% a year earlier. Fitch maintains that commercial banks' lending growth will decelerate in 2H17, though we revised up our forecast for loan growth to 10% from 6-8% earlier in the year. The low rate of financial intermediation in Mexico will continue to be an enabling factor driving credit growth, with the private sector taking the lead. Strong credit growth and asset quality have been key factors supporting banks' profitability, alongside rising net interest margins and controlled expenses. Strong recurrent earnings in turn have been an important driver of Mexican banks' robust capitalization, with the Fitch core capital ratio for commercial banks at 15% as of March 2017. Credit pressures that are likely to emerge in 2H17 should not be sufficient to significantly damage profitability. Capital is expected to remain strong with adequate funding and liquidity continuing to support ratings. Mexican commercial banks' Sector Outlook remains Negative, after it was revised from Stable following the sovereign's downward revision in December. Contact: Bertha Perez Associate Director, Financial Institutions +52 81 8399 9161 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes No. 2612 Edificio Connexity, Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial Monterrey German Valle, CFA Associate Director, Financial Institutions +52 81 8399 1116 Justin Patrie, CFA Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +1 646 582 4964 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001