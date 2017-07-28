Fitch Places Lodha Developers' Ratings on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Lodha Developers Private Limited's (Lodha) 'B' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the 'B' long-term rating on its outstanding USD200 million 12% unsecured unsubordinated notes due 2020 on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following the company's announcement that it is seeking the consent of the holders of its US dollar notes to amend certain covenants in indenture and to waive a breach of covenants. The RWN will be resolved following a review of the outcome of the consent solicitation. The US dollar notes are issued by Lodha's wholly owned subsidiary, Lodha Developers International Limited, and guaranteed by Lodha and certain subsidiaries. Lodha is seeking the consent from bondholders of its USD200 million unsecured unsubordinated bonds to waive the breach of the restricted payments covenant. As of 30 June 2017, Lodha and certain restricted subsidiaries advanced loans and provided shortfall guarantees to its 40%-owned joint-venture in London - which is not part of the original restricted group, in excess of the consolidated net income basket limit allowed under the bond indenture. Concurrent with the consent solicitation process, Lodha is seeking consent to reorganize, such that the London properties become part of the restricted group as Lodha increases its stake in the London properties to at least 75%.] KEY RATING DRIVERS Risks from Covenant Breach: Fitch notes that the company has until 9 August 2017 to obtain bondholder consent. In the event that this is unsuccessful, the US dollar bonds may need to be redeemed should the bondholders holding at least 25% of the face value of outstanding bonds exercise the right of acceleration and the company is not able to rectify or refinance the bonds within 30 days. No Impact on IDR from London Amalgamation: On a pro forma basis as of 31 March 2017, Fitch estimates that Lodha's consolidated leverage (defined as net adjusted debt/adjusted inventory) would drop to 72% if the London business were amalgamated, from 80% previously. At 31 March 2017, the London business had external debt of INR26.4 billion and adjusted inventory of INR60.7 billion, which amounts to a leverage ratio (defined as net debt/adjusted inventory) of 43%. Our leverage ratios exclude London business' outstanding loans payable to Lodha. As such, there would be no immediate rating impact on the IDR should Lodha receive the necessary consents. Strong Sales, Cash Collections: Lodha continued to report robust property presales and cash collections in India in the quarter ended 30 June 2017 (Q1FY18, fiscal year ends 31 March), compared with our full-year FY18 presales expectation of around INR70 billion (FY17: INR69.2 billion) and cash collection expectation of INR77 billion. The company's collections are speeding up due to a number of its large projects coming to a close this year. Strong sales in FY17 were also supported by the company's Palava project, which benefits from the Indian government's push on affordable housing including the announcement of its infrastructure status, and tax and interest-cost incentives to buyers. Fitch expects Lodha to sell around INR30 billion of properties in London annually, between FY18 and FY20. London Project Risks Evolving: By September 2017, Lodha needs to convert the short-term project debt of around GBP225 million (INR20 billion) at its prime residential Mayfair development in London, and secure construction financing to fund an estimated balance cost of around GBP197 million. The development was formally launched in May 2017 and GBP80 million has been sold as of June. Demand for Mayfair prime property has been less affected than other prime areas in Central London since the Brexit vote last year, and this may support Lodha's ability to secure the construction financing. The company indicates that it is in discussions with lenders and expects to close out the project financing in about a month. Lodha was able to secure 30-month construction financing of GBP290 million for its smaller residential project in London earlier this year, with a bullet repayment of principal. Lodha launched sales of this project, which is the smaller of the two, in April 2016, and had sold around GBP120 million by June 2017. DERIVATION SUMMARY Lodha's 'B'/RWN rating compares well against peers Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL, B+/Stable) and Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (B/Stable). Lodha has a stronger business profile compared with IBREL with nearly twice the operating scale, and a better track record of sales and execution over the last three to four years. However, Lodha's leverage is considerably higher than IBREL's, which drives its lower rating. Xinyuan is a small regional developer in China that has weaker business risk compared with Lodha. A key weakness for Xinyuan is its need to constantly replenish its land bank amid rising land costs. However, Xinyuan's substantially lower leverage compared with Lodha balances out these risks. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - India presales of around INR70 billion and INR90 billion in FY18 and FY19, respectively - India cash collections of around INR75 billion-80 billion annually in FY18-FY19 - India construction cost of around INR50 billion in FY18 - London properties annual presales of around INR30 billion between FY18 and FY20 - London properties cash collections of around INR17 billion in FY19 and INR60 billion in FY20 - London properties construction cost and other expenses of around INR12 billion annually in FY18-FY19 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -If the company is able to obtain the bondholders' consent to waive the covenant breach and proposed reorganisation, Fitch may affirm Lodha's ratings at 'B' and assign a Negative Outlook. The Negative Outlook reflects the refinancing risk including securing financing for its London project. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -If the bondholders do not provide their consent to solicitation, and 25% or more of the bondholders by face value exercise the right of acceleration and the company is not able to rectify or refinance the bonds within 30 days, then Fitch may downgrade Lodha's ratings by more than one notch -If the company is not able to obtain bondholder consent, but is able to cure the covenant breach by refinancing the bonds, Fitch will need to review the terms and conditions of such a refinancing, together with the company's progress towards meeting its refinancing needs, which may result in further negative rating action LIQUIDITY Refinancing Risk: As of 30 June 2017, Lodha had more than INR28 billion of approved but undrawn credit facilities, compared with around INR37 billion of contractual debt maturities in FY18. Lodha indicated that it has already secured refinancing for around INR7 billion of these maturities, and it is currently in discussions with lenders to refinance around half of the balance of INR30 billion. Lodha says it has a further 3,000 acres of unencumbered land in its Palava project, valued at around INR150 billion (over USD2 billion) based on land value, as well as an estimated INR40 billion of completed inventory by end-FY18, which the company can pledge to non-bank financial institutions in order to secure contingent liquidity, if required. We expect Lodha to continue to generate negative free cash flow in FY18, for which we believe the company will be able to secure financing given its business risk profile as one of India's leading homebuilders. Contact: Primary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. Contact: Primary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Snehdeep Bohra Associate Director +91 22 4000 1732 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 