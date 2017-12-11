Fitch Places Reward Group on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Reward Science and Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.'s (Reward Group) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'B' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) after China's securities regulator highlighted the Chinese consumer and dairy product producer's misuse of bond proceeds, disclosure issues and accounting quality, which we see as an indication of internal control weaknesses and uncertainty over the robustness of its data. Fitch has also placed the 'B' rating on Reward International Investment Co. Ltd's 7.25% US dollar-denominated senior notes due 2020 on RWN. KEY RATING DRIVERS Disclosure Issues Flagged: The Beijing bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on 5 December 2017 issued a statement flagging Reward Group's misuse of domestic bond proceeds and issues over disclosure and accounting quality. CSRC has asked Reward to resolve the issues, giving the company a three-month deadline from 5 December 2017 to submit a written report. The company has provided Fitch with an initial explanation and is in the midst of liaising with CSRC, accounting firms, lawyers, securities firms and other relevant parties to review and resolve the issues. Fitch has viewed the company's concentrated shareholding structure and weak financial disclosure as factors constraining its ratings and this incident further emphasises potential corporate governance risk in terms of its internal procedures. Fitch is likely to take further negative rating action should Reward Group fail to submit a report to CSRC within the required period of time. Selection of a New Auditor: Reward Group is in the process of selecting a new auditor for its 2017 annual report. The RWN can be resolved if the company publishes its 2017 audited accounts without material restatements on past figures. However, if there is a significant restatement of past accounts or other qualified findings from the auditor, Fitch is likely to take further negative rating action. Liquidity Position: Reward Group's free cash and unused credit facilities were sufficient to repay and refinance its short-term borrowings, according to its management accounts at end-September 2017. Fitch considers Reward Group's free cash as a main source of loan repayment. However, if there is material deterioration in Reward Group's liquidity position, or any restatement showing a weaker liquidity position than previously reported, Fitch will re-assess and take further negative rating actions. DERIVATION SUMMARY Reward Group's ratings reflect its smaller scale, weaker and more volatile financial metrics compared with peers rated 'B+' or above. Reward Group has similar revenue and EBITDA to 'B' rated peers, such as Yasar Holding A.S. (B/Stable) and Premier Foods plc (B/Negative). Despite Reward's better coverage and leverage ratios, it is rated at the same level as these companies because of its weaker business profile and accounting disclosure. Reward Group's rating is constrained to the 'B' category due to its shareholder concentration, limited transparency and earnings visibility. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to grow 15% in 2017 and 3% in 2018 - Around 15% EBITDA margin in 2017-2018 - Capital expenditure will remain at CNY450 million annually for the next two years - No common dividends RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to the Removal of the Rating Watch Negative - Publication of 2017 annual results audited by a reputable firm, without any material restatement of 2016 figures. - 2017 annual results in line with our expectations. Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Failure to submit the report to CSRC addressing the aforementioned issues within the required period of time. - Substantial delay in 2017 audit report release, or material restatement of 2016 figures. - Deterioration in the company's liquidity position. - Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage sustained above 3.5x - FFO fixed-charge coverage sustained below 2.5x - EBITDA margin sustained below 12% LIQUIDITY Large Cash Amounts on Hand: The company held total cash and cash equivalents of CNY5.5 billion (including around CNY600 million in restricted cash) at end-September 2017 and had unused credit facilities of CNY214 million (including bank loans, bank drafts and letters of credit) at end-November 2017, according to management. The two sources can be used to repay and refinance its short-term borrowings of CNY1.37 billion as at end-September 2017. Contact: Primary Analyst Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Li Chen Analyst +86 21 5097 3009 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 7679 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Business taxes and surcharges have been deducted from revenue - External guarantees have been added to debt Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the â€œNRSROâ€). While certain of the NRSROâ€™s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the â€œnon-NRSROsâ€) and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.