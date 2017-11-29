Fitch Publishes Hefei Industry Investment Holding's 'BBB' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Hefei Industry Investment Holding (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (HIIG) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned HIIG's proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The notes will be issued by Xinxing Industry Investment Company Limited, which is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of HIIG. HIIG will provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee to the proposed notes. The proposed notes will constitute direct, unsubordinated, unconditional and unsecured obligations of HIIG and shall at all times rank pari passu with all other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of HIIG. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Hefei Municipality: The ratings on HIIG are credit-linked to Fitch Ratings' assessment of Hefei Municipality's credit profile. This is due to HIIG's 100% government ownership via the Hefei State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Hefei SASAC), strong government control and oversight of its financials, and mid-range strategic importance of the entity's operation to the municipality. These factors result in a strong likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed. Hefei's Creditworthiness: Hefei is the capital of Anhui Province and an important centre in China's thriving Yangtze River Delta. Hefei's gross regional product rose 10% to CNY627 billion in 2016, placing it 13th among all regions in China and making up a quarter of the output in Anhui Province. Hefei's budget performance and leverage are average, and it has a diversified socio-economic profile. The resilient property market strengthens the municipality's fiscal flexibility. Legal Status at 'Mid-Range': HIIG is a one of the leading public-sector entities of Hefei Municipality. It is registered as a wholly state-owned limited liability company under China's Company Law. Hefei SASAC is appointed by the municipal government to own 100% of HIIG. Under its current legal status, any major decisions such as appointment of board members, change in shareholding structure, operating and financing plan will require approval from Hefei SASAC. Hefei government has no plan to dilute its shareholding in HIIG as of November 2017. Strategic Importance at 'Mid-Range': HIIG is the Hefei's government only platform to promote investments in and development of local industries. HIIG has been tasked with optimising allocation of state-owned capital, speeding up integration of production and research, encouraging innovation, driving progress towards higher-value industries and services, promoting state-owned enterprises reform and restructuring state-owned assets. Integration at 'Mid-Range': HIIG has received CNY7.5 billion in government support since its establishment in 2015. The support includes financial subsidies, capital injections, transfers of shares, land sales revenue returns, tax returns and special project funds. The Hefei government injected CNY3 billion of cash and assets in 2016, which brought HIIG's registered capital to CNY8.1 billion. Government support for HIIG is likely to continue because more industry investment and development opportunities will arise as the city's economy grows strongly. Control and Supervision at 'Strong': HIIG is 100% owned by the Hefei government via Hefei SASAC. The company's board members are all appointed by Hefei Municipal Committee and its financing plan and indebtedness are also closely monitored by the government. HIIG is also required to report to the government its operational and financial results on a regular basis. Weak Standalone Profile: HIIG was established in 2015 as a result of a merger of two public service entities in Hefei. The company is still at the development stage and continued restructuring has resulted in fluctuating income and asset levels in the past two years. HIIG reported high leverage and weak FFO to debt and interest coverage in 2015-2016. Fitch expects debt to rise due to the capex needed to build factories and invest in industries. Fitch expects leverage to remain high and debt and interest servicing ability to be limited in the medium term due to the expected increase in overall debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Hefei Municipality as well as a stronger or more explicit support commitment from the province may trigger positive rating action on HIIG. Significant weakening of HIIG strategic importance to the municipality, dilution of the municipality's shareholding, or reduced explicit and implicit municipal support, which may cause material deterioration to HIIG's financial performance, may result in a widening in the gap between HIIG's rating and Fitch's credit view of the municipality. A downgrade could also stem from a weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the municipality, leading to deterioration in the sponsor's creditworthiness. Any change in the IDRs of HIIG will result in a change to a similar extent in the ratings on the proposed notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Janet Liu Associate Director +852 2263 9983 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Samuel Kwok Associate Director +852 2263 9961 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 2405 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Rating Criteria for Public Sector Revenue-Supported Debt (pub. 05 Jun 2017) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001