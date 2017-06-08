Fitch Publishes IPG's Commercial Paper Program Rating of 'F2'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its 'F2' commercial paper (CP) and Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.'s (IPG) $1 billion CP program. The Rating Outlook is Positive. A complete list of ratings is outlined at the end of this release. As of March 31, 2017, IPG had approximately $1.9 billion of debt outstanding. The notes outstanding under the CP program will rank pari passu with IPG's other unsubordinated and unsecured indebtedness. IPG's $1 billion revolver, expiring October 2020, provides liquidity back-up to the CP program. Proceeds from amounts borrowed under the CP program are expected to be used for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of upcoming maturities. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that IPG's credit protection metrics and credit profile are strong for the 'BBB' rating. IPG's operating profile has shown marked improvement since FY 2012 (EBITDA margins have improved more than 200bps), and the company continues to make progress in closing the gap relative to its peer group. Fitch believes this improvement will continue as the business grows and IPG further scales its cost structure while maintaining its conservative financial posture. KEY RATING DRIVERS --IPG's ratings reflect its position in the industry as one of the largest global advertising and marketing services holding companies, its diverse client base, and ample liquidity. --The ratings incorporate the cyclicality of the advertising industry and potential top-line volatility due to client wins or losses in any given year. IPG has reduced its exposure to U.S. advertising cycles by diversifying into international markets and marketing services businesses. For FY 2016, approximately 40% of IPG's revenues were generated outside the U.S. IPG delivered organic revenue growth of 5.0% and 2.7% in 2016 and first quarter 2017, respectively. The company expects organic growth in the range of 3%-4% in 2017. Fitch believes this is achievable given its current forecast for U.S. GDP growth and Worldwide GDP growth of 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively, for 2016. --Digital ad spend continues to capture more of the total advertising market. IPG remains platform-agnostic and the company remains focused on growing and strengthening its digital capabilities across their agency portfolio in line with market trends. --The risk of revenue cyclicality is balanced somewhat by the flexible cost structures of IPG and the other global advertising holding companies. IPG has made significant progress in improving EBITDA margins from 10.7% in FY 2009 to 15.1% in FY 2016. Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to remain around 15.0% for the 2017 fiscal year and expects IPG to remain at around this level, which is in line with peers, over the next two to three years, assuming low- to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth over this timeframe. --The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that IPG will manage unadjusted gross leverage to a level below 2.0x. Fitch expects capital deployment to go toward acquisitions, share buy backs and dividend growth. However, Fitch expects any such deployment to remain in the context of current ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for IPG include: --Margins expected to improve from cost controls and operating leverage; --Model assumes continued dividend growth; --Model assumes share buyback near prior ranges as well as ongoing acquisitions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch would consider an upgrade if IPG continues to demonstrate improvement in its operating profile, specifically maintaining EBITDA margins of approximately 15%, to bring them more in line with industry peers while maintaining leverage below 2.0x. Fitch is comfortable with management's willingness and ability to maintain its 'BBB' rating. However, a change in the company's posture regarding adequate bondholder protection over the near and long term could negatively affect the rating. This may include an unadjusted gross leverage greater than 2.75x, significant margin erosion, or sustaining free cash flow (FCF) margin below 3%. LIQUIDITY IPG's total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2017 was $1.9 billion (including capital leases). Fitch calculates unadjusted gross leverage at 1.6x. Fitch views IPG's liquidity as solid. IPG's liquidity position is supported by a cash balance of $775 million and marketable securities of $3.1 million as of March 31, 2017, in addition to $992 million of availability under its $1 billion revolving credit facility due Oct. 2020. The company's next two maturities are $300 million due in November 2017 and $250 million in 2022. Fitch-calculated FCF increased to $327 million in the latest 12 months (LTM) period ended March 31, 2017, from $267 in 2013. For 2017, Fitch expects FCF in the range of $400 million to $500 million, and that IPG can maintain sufficient liquidity to handle seasonal working capital swings. Fitch's FCF expectation also incorporates capital expenditures of $170 million to $200 million. In addition, Fitch's FCF expectations incorporate IPG's increased quarterly common dividend, to $0.18/share, for total annual cash dividend payments of approximately $280 million. IPG's U.S. pension plan was $31.6 million underfunded as of the end of 2016. IPG should have no issues meeting any required U.S. pension plan funding. In February 2017, IPG announced an additional $300 million share repurchase authorization, increasing total remaining authorization to $400.4 million as of March 31, 2017. The rating incorporates Fitch's belief that the company will deploy liquidity, including FCF, toward share repurchases and acquisitions in a disciplined manner. Fitch expects IPG to continue to target small bolt-on acquisitions, and the current ratings do not contemplate or expect a materially large acquisition. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch assigns the following ratings: Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --CP 'F2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jack Kranefuss Senior Director +1-212-908-0791 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Patrice Cucinello Director +212-908-0866 Committee Chairperson Craig Fraser Managing Director +212-908-0310 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 2, 2017 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001