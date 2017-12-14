Fitch Publishes Jiaxing City Development Investment First-Time 'BBB-' Rating; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Jiaxing City Development Investment Group (JCDI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings of JCDI are credit-linked to, but not equalised with, Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Jiaxing municipality in eastern China. The link reflects the municipal government's full ownership of JCDI, municipal oversight of the company's financial performance, and the strong policy role its public-sector business plays in Jiaxing. These factors mean there is a high likelihood JCDI would receive extraordinary support from the Jiaxing authorities, if needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS Jiaxing's Strong Creditworthiness: Jiaxing is a municipal-level city located in the northeast of Zhejiang province. The city ranked 51st among China's 333 municipalities in 2016 in terms of gross regional product (GRP), with industry being the main economic driver that contributes 50.9% to the GRP. Jiaxing has a high operating margin with 70% of operating revenue contributed by tax revenue. However, its creditworthiness is constrained by a weaker debt profile. Legal Status - Mid-Range: JCDI is incorporated under China's commercial laws, is subject to bankruptcy and its debt will not automatically be transferred to the government in case of dissolution. Strategic Importance - Strong: JCDI is an important local government financing vehicle that the Jiaxing government uses to provide many public services to the city, including natural gas distribution, urban infrastructure construction, water supply and transportation development in several district-level regions, shanty town redevelopment and primary land development. JCDI's public services have high barriers to entry and are vital to the everyday life of the city's population. JCDI's strategic importance is assessed at Stronger because disruption of services may cause social disorder. Integration - Mid-Range: JCDI has received government capital injections and operating subsidies from Jiaxing Municipality. Historically, annual subsidies represented 13% of its operating revenue, and capital injections were mainly to support urban infrastructure development projects. In 2016, JCDI received CNY3.87 billion from a government debt swap the form of a capital injection. The debt swapped was incurred to finance public-service projects done by JCDI. Control and Oversight - Stronger: JCDI is wholly owned and directly controlled by the Jiaxing government. The company's directors and senior management are mainly appointed or nominated by the municipal government, and its major decisions need the government's approval. Its financing and debt plans require government approval as well. Weak Standalone: JCDI's standalone credit profile is constrained by the public-service nature of its business. However, JCDI's total debt has been decreasing since 2015. In 2016, total debt decreased by 51.2% due to government capital injections, and total debt fell by 7.7% in 1H17 from end-2016. As a result, debt/EBITDA(Fitch calculation) fell to 11x by end-2016 from 23x at end-2015. Interest coverage at end-2016 was 2.4x. Fitch forecasts debt/EBITDA during 2017-2019 to be around 13x-15x. RATING SENSITIVITIES A stronger or more explicit support commitment from the Jiaxing municipal government may trigger positive rating action on JCDI. An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Jiaxing may also trigger positive rating action on JCDI. Significant weakening of JCDI's strategic importance to Jiaxing, dilution of the government's shareholding, and/or reduced municipality support, may result in a downgrade. A downgrade could also stem from weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness at Jiaxing, leading to deterioration in Fitch's internal assessment of Jiaxing's creditworthiness. Any rating action on JCDI's IDRs would result in similar action on the ratings of the proposed euro notes. Fitch has published an exposure draft for new criteria addressing the ratings of government-related entities (GREs), which would apply to JCDI if adopted as criteria. See "Fitch Publishes Exposure Draft on Government-Related Entities", dated 27 November 2017 and available on www.fitchratings.com for more information. Contact: Primary Analyst Lorraine Liu Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Senior Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 2405 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) 