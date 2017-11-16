Fitch Publishes Tahoe Group's 'B' Rating; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Tahoe Group Co., Ltd.'s (Tahoe) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned the Chinese homebuilder a foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'B-', with Recovery Rating of 'RR5'. Fitch has also assigned Tahoe Group Global (Co.,) Limited's proposed US dollar senior notes that will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Tahoe a 'B-(EXP)' expected rating. The notes are rated at the same level as Tahoe's senior unsecured rating because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. Tahoe intends to use the net proceeds from the note issue for onshore project development and other general corporate purposes. Tahoe's rating is supported by its rapidly growing contracted sales, diversified footprint across China and its strong product lines. Tahoe's projects, which are designed to include references to Chinese culture, differentiates it from other small to medium homebuilders, who have fast-churn business models. These are offset by its very weak financial profile due to aggressive land acquisitions since 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Leverage Constrains Rating: Tahoe's leverage of 73.9% at end-2016 was high, and has increased to 87.9% at end-September 2017 due to its aggressive land banking. Fitch expects Tahoe's net leverage to stay around 85%-90% as we think Tahoe is not likely to deleverage because a faster churn rate will require the company to expand its current land bank, which is sufficient for only around 2.5 to 3 years of development. Tahoe's high interest cost is a drag on its cash flow. Its annual interest expenses of above CNY7 billion are the single largest cash outflow, other than land and construction expenditure. The company has little cash flow left to fund working capital expansion and dividend payment after paying for interest expenses, taxes, and sales, general and administrative expenses, and capex. Therefore, Tahoe will have to fund its inventory expansion with additional debt. Growing Contracted Sales: Tahoe's rating is supported by the rapid increase in contracted sales and diversification outside of Fujian province. Tahoe's attributable contracted sales rose 14% to CNY34.3 billion in 2016, and the company will increase its churn rate from 2017 with contracted sales estimated at above CNY50 billion in the first nine months of the year despite unfavourable government policies. Tahoe also has a strong product line. Its unique project designs differentiate its products from those of other small to medium sized homebuilders that focus on fast-churn models. Low Cash Collection: Fitch estimates that Tahoe's cash collection rate was around 65% for the past three years, which was much lower than the industry average of above 80%. This was because its reported sales included purchase intentions that did not result in actual sales, and the company's relatively high-end products were more affected by tight bank-mortgage policy. Furthermore, Tahoe had slower collections from its commercial properties, which is in line with the industry norm. Given the deviation, Fitch has used collected sales in place of contracted sales in our calculation of ratios. We may adopt contracted sales ratios when Tahoe's cash collection rates are more comparable to industry peers, of above 80%, on a sustained basis. Weak Parent, Weak Linkage: Fitch believes Tahoe's largest shareholder, Tahoe Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Tahoe Investment), which owns a 48.97% stake in Tahoe, does not have an impact on its ratings. Fitch has not linked Tahoe's ratings to the parent's because linkages between the two are weak. Tahoe has a low dividend payout rate despite the weaker financial profile of Tahoe Investment; the related-party transactions that give Tahoe Investment access to Tahoe's cash are limited; and both entities have separate management teams. Tahoe Investment has pledged almost all of its shares in Tahoe, and the parent may reduce control over Tahoe, especially when Tahoe Investment is under extreme credit stress. DERIVATION SUMMARY Tahoe's business profile is similar to that of peers in the low 'BB' rating category as the company's contracted sales are increasing rapidly and it is diversified across geography and products. These support its ratings and offset its very aggressive financial profile, which is in the weak 'B' category. Tahoe's leverage is among the highest in the rated homebuilder space. Its net debt / adjusted inventory was 87.1% as of end-June 2017, compared with Oceanwide Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (B/Negative) 97% and China Evergrande Group's (B+/Stable) 54.1%. However, Oceanwide has more substantial available-for-sale assets and debt allocated to the expansion in the financial sector, which, if included, would reduce net leverage to around 70%. Evergrande is much bigger than Tahoe, but it also has a large accounts payable as working capital funding to support its expansion. Tahoe's faster churn of closer to 0.5x expected in 2017 coupled with its EBITDA margin in the low 20% reflects its decent product and land bank quality. This is neutral to its rating compared with either faster-churn peers such as Future Land Development Holdings Limited's (BB-/Positive), whose churn is around 2.0x and margin in the high teens, or lower-churn peers such as Oceanwide, whose churn is as low as 0.2x but margin in the mid-30%. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Attributable contracted sales to rise to CNY60 billion in 2017 and CNY70 billion in 2018 - Cash collection rate of 85% in 2017- 2019 - Average selling price of contracted sales and land acquisition costs continue to drop, with an increasing share of sales from second- tier cities or cities adjacent to first-tier cities rather than Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. - Attributable land premium to be 100% of the total attributable contracted sales in 2017 and 60% in 2018. - 8% borrowing cost for new borrowings Recovery rating assumptions - Tahoe would be liquidated in a bankruptcy because it is an asset-trading company - 10% administrative claims - The value of inventory and other assets can be realised in a reorganisation and distributed to creditors - A haircut of 30% on adjusted inventory, which is lower than the norm used for peers because of Tahoe's higher-than-industry profit margin, which implies its inventory will have a higher liquidation value than that of peers - A 20% haircut to investment properties and the net tangible assets of its financial subsidiaries - A 60% haircut to available-for-sale financial securities - Based on our calculation of the adjusted liquidation value after administrative claims, we estimate the recovery rate of the offshore senior unsecured debt to be 12%, which corresponds to a Recovery Rating of 'RR5'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - EBITDA margin sustained below 18% - Land bank sustaining below 2.5 years of development activity - Increasing linkage with Tahoe Investment, including more related-party transactions or consistently high dividend payouts, which lead to a sustained weakening in Tahoe's profile Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 55% and EBITDA margin sustaining above 25% - Collected sales/total debt sustained above 1.0x (2016: 0.3x) LIQUIDITY Sufficient Liquidity: Tahoe has CNY15.7 billion in unrestricted cash and CNY66.5 billion in unused banking facilities as of end-September 2017. This is enough to cover the CNY36.5 billion in short term debt. Meanwhile, the company is quite active in domestic bond markets and it recently received approval for a CNY6 billion corporate bond quota and a CNY7 billion onshore medium-term note programme. The company also has access to equity markets while its CNY7 billion private placement is waiting for approval from the regulator. Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Laura Long Analyst +86 21 5097 3019 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Capitalised interest is adjusted for cost of goods sold, as disclosed by the issuer. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001