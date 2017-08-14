Fitch Rates Arch Capital's Preferred Shares 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Arch Capital Group Ltd.'s (ACGL) issue of non-cumulative perpetual preferred shares, series F. A full list of Fitch's existing ratings on ACGL and its subsidiaries, which were not affected by today's action, follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS ACGL intends to use the net proceeds to redeem some or all of its outstanding $325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares. Consequently, financial leverage is expected to remain near ACGL's financial leverage ratio (FLR) of 20.1% as of June 30, 2017. Fitch expects ACGL's near term fixed-charge coverage to be at least a strong 7.0x-8.0x. RATING SENSITIVITIES ACGL's overall Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) anchor rating could be lowered if more than 40% of ACGL's operating earnings and capital are sourced from U.S. mortgage insurance (USMI), which would result in a downgrade of ACGL's holding company ratings based on standard notching. Key rating sensitivities that could result in a downgrade of both operating and holding company ratings outside of anchor rating considerations include: difficulties experienced in the USMI operations, including failure to successfully integrate United Guaranty Corporation (UGC), or sizable adverse prior-year reserve development. In addition, increases in underwriting leverage above 1.0x net premiums written-to-equity ratio or a FLR above 25% could generate negative rating pressure. ACGL's hybrid securities ratings could be lowered by one notch to reflect non-performance risk should Fitch view Bermuda's regulatory environment as becoming more controlling in its supervision of (re)insurers. Key rating sensitivities that could result in an upgrade include: continued improvement in ACGL's competitive market position while demonstrating favorable run-rate earnings and low volatility with a non-mortgage combined ratio in the low 90s; and successfully managing the expansion of its USMI operations with the UGC acquisition. In addition, continued growth in equity while maintaining a FLR at or below 20%, fixed-charge coverage of at least 10x, and a net premiums written-to-equity ratio of 0.8x or lower could generate positive rating pressure. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned the following rating: Arch Capital Group Ltd. --Series F non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB'. Fitch currently rates ACGL and its subsidiaries as follows: Arch Capital Group Ltd. --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'A-'; --$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 'BBB+'; --$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB'; --$450 million 5.25% series E non-cumulative preferred shares 'BBB'. Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc. --$500 million 5.144% senior notes due 2043 'BBB+'. Arch Capital Finance LLC --$500 million 4.011% senior unsecured notes due 2026 'BBB+'; --$450 million 5.031% senior unsecured notes due 2046 'BBB+'. Arch Reinsurance Ltd. Arch Reinsurance Company Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Designated Activity Company Arch Insurance Company Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company Arch Specialty Insurance Company Arch Indemnity Insurance Company Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited --IFS 'A+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Martha Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Committee Chairperson Douglas Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 25, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Fitch has adjusted ACGL's financial leverage and fixed charge coverage ratios to exclude Watford Re's revolving credit agreement borrowings and interest expense. ACGL only owns approximately 11% of the common equity of Watford Holdings Ltd. (parent of Watford Re). However, Watford Re's financial results are required to be consolidated into ACGL, as ACGL is considered the primary beneficiary of Watford Re. The noted adjustment did not result in a different rating than had the adjustment not been made, but it is material in how Fitch views financial leverage and fixed charge coverage. Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 