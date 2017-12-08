Fitch Rates Pfizer's Notes Offering 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A+' rating to Pfizer Inc.'s sterling-denominated notes offering. The notes are being offered in exchange for existing sterling-denominated notes. The ratings apply to roughly $43.1 billion of debt outstanding at Oct. 1, 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS Persistently High Leverage: Despite Fitch's expectation that Pfizer will continue to generate stable operating performance and significant free cash flow (FCF), leverage remains high relative to the 'A+' rating level, stemming from debt funding of acquisitions and share repurchases. The company's net cash outlays for acquisitions and share repurchases were roughly $22.4 billion during 2016, while FCF was $6.8 billion. As a result, Pfizer currently has no flexibility to increase leverage further within the context of its 'A+' rating. Manageable Patent Expiries: The company's intermediate-term patent cliff is manageable. Over the next three years, roughly 15% of Pfizer's sales are at risk of losing market exclusivity, including two of its top-selling medicines: Lyrica (approximately 9% of total firm sales) and Viagra (approximately 3%). Lyrica's U.S. patent expires in late 2018 and Viagra's in late 2017. The company's diversified business model, which also includes Essential Health, moderates the effect of the innovative portfolio's risk to patent expiries. Advancing Pipeline: During the past two years, Pfizer received regulatory approvals for Ibrance (breast cancer), Bavencio (cancer) and Eucrisa (atomic dermatitis). The company is making progress with regulatory approval submissions for late-stage pipeline candidates, such as ertugliflozin (type 2 diabetes), Besponsa/inotuzumab ozogamicin/CMC-544 (cancer), and oxycodone/naltrexone (pain). PFE is conducting clinical trials that could expand the market of its currently approved products by gaining approvals for their broader clinical use and pursuing growth opportunities that involve external sources through collaborations and acquisitions. Possibly Divest Consumer Business: Pfizer is considering divesting its consumer healthcare business. Fitch would view a divestiture as strategically positive for Pfizer, as it would narrow the company's focus on its higher margin, innovative portfolio. Regardless, the decision removes the uncertainty regarding the post-spin capital structure for the near term. Solid FCF Generator: Despite a significant cash dividend burden and a relatively volatile FCF margin, Pfizer has historically generated strong, positive FCF. Relatively stable revenues and strong EBITDA margins have helped to drive the company's performance. Fitch expects this performance to continue. Payers Increasingly Demanding Value: While drug pricing is always near the top of contentious issues in healthcare, it has become increasingly so during the past two years. Some of the scrutiny has been self-inflicted by a few firms pursuing significant price increases on long-established drugs. Other concerns surround the high price points of recently approved innovative drugs. Pharmaceutical manufacturers will increasingly need to demonstrate the value of their therapies to payers, patients and providers with strong clinical outcomes driven by increased safety and efficacy. This dynamic will place further pressure on the research and development efforts of innovative biopharmaceutical firms. DERIVATION SUMMARY Pfizer's 'A+' rating reflects the favorable aspects of the company's operating profile relative to innovative pharmaceutical industry peers Eli Lilly and Bristol Myers in terms of scale, breadth, depth, geographic reach and patent risk. Pfizer's intermediate-term patent risk in terms of sales at risk is relatively benign and an advancing pipeline will offset some sales losses, supporting the prospects for operational and financial stability. Gross leverage is persistently around 2 times (x), largely the result of debt funding of acquisitions and share repurchases, and is very weak for the 'A+' rating. Pfizer's most relevant peer is Merck & Co., Inc. Merck is similar to Pfizer in terms of innovative drug sales, depth and breadth of pipeline, geographic reach and patent expiry risk. However, Pfizer's established (branded generic) drug portfolio is significantly larger than Merck's. Fitch rates Merck 'A' with a gross debt to EBITDA sensitivity of 1.7x to 2.2x for its current rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Low-single-digit organic revenue growth during 2017-2018 supported by newer product sales and manageable patent expiries; --Incrementally improving margins driven by new product sales mix and integration synergies; --Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures minus dividends) of $7 billion to $7.5 billion during 2017; --Leverage declining to 1.7x by year-end 2017 through increased operational EBITDA and debt reduction. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action While Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action in the near term, future developments that may individually or collectively, lead to such an action include: --If Pfizer maintains gross debt leverage in the range of 1.0x to 1.3x; --If the company sustains strong operational performance through the current patent expiry period, including relatively stable-to-positive trends in revenues, margins and FCF. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --If Pfizer does not return to a sustainable gross debt leverage of 1.7x or lower within the next 12 to 18 months. This could stem from marketplace pressures, adverse actions from regulatory bodies, unfavorable clinical developments or its continued aggressive capital deployment strategy; --If Pfizer pursues transactions (another large acquisition and/or significant share repurchases) that place pressure on gross leverage without the expectation of deleveraging in a timely manner. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity: PFE has strong liquidity, including full availability on a $7 billion revolving credit facility. Liquidity is bolstered by robust cash generation, with FCF for the LTM period ended Oct. 1, 2017 of $5.9 billion. The company's debt maturities are manageable with $6.4 billion maturing in 2017, $3.5 billion in 2018, $4.8 billion in 2019 and $1.5 billion in 2020. Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong throughout the ratings horizon. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates Pfizer as follows: Pfizer Inc. --Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'F1'; --Commercial paper 'F1'; --Long-Term IDR 'A+'; --Credit facility 'A+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A+'; Wyeth LLC --Long-Term IDR 'A+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A+'; Pharmacia Corp. --Long-Term IDR 'A+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A+'; The Rating Outlook is Negative. 