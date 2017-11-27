Fitch Rates Pinewood Group 'BB(EXP)', Secured Bond 'BB+(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based film studio real estate owner, Pinewood Group Ltd. a first-time expected Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB(EXP)' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'BB+(EXP)' to Pinewood Group's proposed GBP240 million senior secured bond. The ratings reflect Pinewood Group's position as one of the key providers globally of studio space to film production companies. This is underpinned by the UK's supportive tax-regime for UK-domiciled film production, a long history of film production at its key sites of Pinewood and Shepperton, with long-standing customer relationships, a large local network of creative industry workers, very good access to international transport links, and an investment grade capital structure. These strengths are offset by Pinewood's small size relative to most rated real estate companies, the short-term nature of its contractual income base, some concentrations within its tenant base (albeit generally strongly rated) and the specialist nature of its two main assets. Fitch has provided a one-notch uplift to the expected GBP240 million secured bond issuance, reflecting its expectation of outstanding recovery for bondholders in the event of insolvency or liquidation. The assignment of final ratings is conditional on the bond issue going ahead, resulting in higher leverage after upstreaming around GBP125 million outside the immediate group, and the terms and conditions of the bond being in line with Fitch's expectations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Renowned Studio Infrastructure Provider: Pinewood Group receives income from renting out its studios, on-campus offices, accommodation and workshops. After some pass-through costs, it also receives net income from its production-related ancillary services used by teams who occupy the main studios. Management estimates that stage, workshop and office costs account for <5% of a large-scale film production's costs. As at June 2017, nearly all the group's FY18 budgeted revenue was contracted or reserved. Under new ownership the Pinewood group is discontinuing its investment in non-core areas to focus purely on studio infrastructure ownership and provision of related services at Pinewood and Shepperton (both adjacent to London), and its Atlanta joint venture. Well-located Facilities: The long-established Pinewood and Shepperton studios are hubs of film and TV activity participants, technology and creativity. The scale and scope of existing and planned facilities lend themselves to large-scale film blockbusters, but vacant space can be filled with smaller productions. The London studios (some owned by other groups including Warner Bros at Leavesden) have been home to many recent film successes, aided by an innate, non-unionised, English-speaking workforce and expertise favoured by international producers, as well as recent GBP depreciation and the UK's long-standing cross-party supported Film Tax Relief for film-producing companies. Not De-linked From Film Industry: Pinewood remains exposed to the health of the international and UK film industry, which can fluctuate according to the success of ideas and creativity, scheduling of films and their sequels, adjusting to different delivery platforms (although they all need studios to film their content), and financial backing. In the UK, gross inflation-adjusted film revenue across all delivery platforms has remained around GBP4 billion since 2007. As an independent studio, Pinewood also attracts inward investment from many of the larger US studio groups. Relationships Balance Short-dated Income: Pinewood Group's rental profile features much shorter contractual periods than traditional real estate companies. However, Fitch understands that some major producers have a film production pipeline of up to seven years, and Pinewood has long-dated relationships with the major global film production groups. Since 2007, Pinewood Group has housed an increasing global share of major films with budgets of over USD100 million including the James Bond, Disney and Star Wars franchises. Most of Pinewood Group's rental agreements are with film productions backed by investment grade rated US studios. The occupancy levels of its stages (measured by revenue) have averaged 80% over the last 10 years. Expansion to Improve Flexibility: Fitch expects expansion of Pinewood East to increase rental visibility and reduce the number of productions turned away by Pinewood management because of limited space. Fitch expects this to improve the group's profit margins. The physical space constraints and difficult UK planning regime for future studio development in the London catchment points to ongoing-demand for Pinewood's facilities, despite the lack of PropCo-type contractual long-dated leases. Senior Secured Rating Uplift: The prospective GBP240 million senior secured bond has a one-notch uplift from the IDR. The attributable value of GBP605 million of collateral (market value basis) primarily reflects freehold ownership of the Pinewood and Shepperton studios, valued at a 6% yield on the group's FY18 projected EBITDA (excluding JV income), plus surplus land. Alternatively, valued on an undeveloped land basis, the market value of the group's land value is GBP260 million, although Fitch believes that the group would be valued as a going concern. Fitch's recovery estimate assumes a fully drawn super senior GBP50 million revolving credit facility. DERIVATION SUMMARY Pinewood Group's IDR reflects the company's more stable position as an infrastructure provider as well as its linkage to the health of the UK film production industry. Using the independently assessed GBP605 million market value for its business, the asset base would be small for an investment grade property company, despite Pinewood having a financial profile commensurate with that rating level. Pinewood Group's expected cash-flow leverage of net debt to EBITDA of about 5.0x and fixed cover charge of 3.0x to 3.5x (after Pinewood East capex) compares with US-REIT Cinema PropCo EPR Properties (BBB-/Stable), with a downgrade sensitivity of leverage of 5.5x and FCC of 2.2x. Similarly rated peers include Grainger PLC (BB/Stable), a UK residential property owner, with a highly granular portfolio of units offset by higher leverage of about 15x. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Long-dated senior secured bond of GBP240 million, refinancing existing secured bank debt and upstreaming some GBP125 million of proceeds to entities outside the immediate group. Fitch assumes a conservative 5.5% coupon (versus a lower management assumption). - Successful occupancy, and completion of around GBP60 million Pinewood East Phase II expansion. - Continued high occupancy of, and steady rental stream from rental of, existing studios, which in turn reflects the Pinewood group's share of and conducive contribution towards UK film's output and successes, and inward investment from the US studio groups. - Potential expansion plans and overseas investments are contributory to EBITDA. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Less concentrated geographic diversification, which directly contributes to the issuer's profitability (i.e. not JV). - Rental-focussed interest cover increasing to >4.0x - Decrease in leverage to <4.0x Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Decreased occupancy, or reduced rental. - Increase in leverage to 6x and/or decrease in coverage metrics to <2.5x. - Undue speculative development risk within Pinewood East Phase II, or later delivery. - Weakening of the UK film industry and its fundamentals, including UK Film Tax Relief. LIQUIDITY Fitch expects Pinewood Group's liquidity to be adequate following the issuance of the proposed GBP240 million bonds, as debt maturity will be pushed out to 2023 at the earliest. However, Pinewood Group will be exposed to bullet refinancing risk at that point. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Pinewood Group Limited --Long-Term IDR assigned at 'BB(EXP)'; Outlook Stable --GBP240 million senior secured bond assigned 'BB+(EXP)' Contact: Primary Analyst John Hatton Managing Director +44 20 3530 1061 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3530 1244 Committee Chairperson Bram Cartmell Senior Director +44 20 3530 1874 Date of Relevant Committee: 17 November 2017 