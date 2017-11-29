Fitch Rates Realty Income's Senior Notes 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the senior unsecured notes issued by Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O). A full list of Fitch's current ratings on O follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect consistent financial policies and metrics that Fitch does not expect to change over the ratings horizon. The company's credit strengths include good leverage and fixed-charge coverage (FCC) for the current rating, improvements in the company's portfolio quality, good access to capital, the granularity of its predominantly retail net lease portfolio, and management's track record in acquisitions and balance sheet management. These strengths are balanced by elevated tenant concentration relative to select net lease peers, the company's shorter track record of owning non-retail assets, and ownership of assets with less mortgage-financeable assets than higher-rated REITs. Consistent Performance: Realty Income's consistent and generally conservative track record underwriting investments and managing the balance sheet is a credit positive. The company has a 48-year operating history and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994. Since 2013, the current management team has maintained leverage and coverage ratios, produced same store NOI growth of 1%-2% and produced consistent adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth. Good Leverage and FCC: Fitch expects that leverage will remain in the 5.0x-5.25x range over the next 6 to 18 months. As a result of a large equity issuance in February 2017, leverage decreased to the low 5.0x range for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017 (3Q17), compared to 5.9x at year-end 2016. Fitch anticipates that Realty Income will maintain its current financial policies, which include maintaining the company's leverage (as measured by net debt/EBITDA) below 5.5x and its FCC above 4.0x. FCC was in the mid-4.0x range for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2017, up from 4.0x in 2016 and 3.5x in 2015. Driving the improvement was EBITDA growth from acquisitions, as well as contractual rent increases, partially offset by increased fixed charges associated with debt incurred to fund a portion of those acquisitions,. Walgreens Concentration: Walgreens (BBB/Stable) is O's largest tenant, representing 6.6% of annualized 3Q17 rental revenue. Walgreens recently announced it will acquire a large portfolio of stores from Rite Aid, which is also a large tenant of O's. The details of the transaction are still emerging, and the company has announced that Walgreens will assume a portion of O's Rite Aid stores.. O's exposure to Walgreens and Rite Aid combined is 8.4% of annualized rental revenue. Granular Portfolio Diversified by Store Count and Concept: Fitch expects Realty Income's portfolio will exhibit durable and stable operating cash flows through the cycle as a result of the granularity of its portfolio. Realty Income owns over 5,000 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 80 million square feet of leasable space. In addition, Fitch views the portfolio's tenant industry diversification favorably; O's properties are leased to 251 different commercial tenants in 47 industries. Moreover, O's underwriting focuses on non-discretionary and discount retail segments that are both resilient through economic cycles and mostly insulated from e-commerce pressures. The portfolio's top segments for 3Q17 were drug stores (10.8%), convenience stores (9.5%), restaurants (8.7%, including 5.0% in the Quick Service subcategory), dollar stores (7.8%), and health and fitness (7.6%). The credit quality of O's tenants in its portfolio has improved in recent years and is stronger compared to most of the company's net lease REIT peers. Offsetting this is some tenant concentration. At Sept. 30, 2017, the company's top tenants were Walgreens at 6.6% and FedEx at 5.2% of rental revenue; O's top 10 tenants represent approximately 36% of the company's revenues, which is more concentrated on average than the REIT net lease peer group. Ample Liquidity & Strong Access to Capital: Realty Income has ample liquidity due largely to the $1.3 billion of availability under its line of credit due 2019 and relatively modest near-term debt maturities. Near-term debt maturities are manageable with negligible maturities for the remainder of 2017 and 7.6% of outstanding debt in 2018; O has $1.2 billion of maturities (including its credit facility) in 2019 representing 21% of outstanding debt. Fitch anticipates Realty Income will generate approximately $150 million to $200 million of FCF annually. Realty Income's dividends comprised 81.7% of adjusted funds from operations in 3Q17; the company has steadily decreased its AFFO payout ratio from 88.4% in 2013. O has strong access to the capital markets as demonstrated by the issuance of nearly $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and equity in 1Q17; since 2013 the company has raised over $6 billion in proceeds from the public capital markets. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that O will operate within its targeted metrics through the rating horizon and the issuer will have sufficient capacity to address any potential tenant credit issues. DERIVATION SUMMARY O's closest net lease peer is National Retail Properties (NNN; BBB+/Stable); O is comparable to NNN based on leverage ratio, FCC, portfolio diversification and historical profitability. Other net lease peers include STOR (BBB/Stable), VEREIT, Inc. (BBB-/Stable), EPR Properties (BBB-/Stable) and SRC (BBB-/Stable). O's historical earnings growth, as measured by AFFO and portfolio diversification, positions it as more profitable and more stable relative to all four. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the agency's rating case for the issuer include: --Internal operating cash flows grow by 1.5% driven principally by contractual base rent increases; --Net acquisitions totalling $900 million in 2017, $1.1 billion in 2018 and $1.3 billion in 2019 at a 6.25% cap rate; --Recurring operating EBITDA margins remain around 90%; --Sufficient equity and debt issuances throughout the rating horizon to repay debt, fund acquisitions and maintain leverage at or below 5.25x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x (leverage for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was in the low 5.0x range); --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3x (FCC was in the mid-4.0x range for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt sustaining above 3x Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --A more aggressive approach toward funding acquisitions heavily with debt financing, which is not Fitch's expectation; --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6x; --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x; --Tenant bankruptcies resulting in a weakening of the company's credit metrics. LIQUIDITY Realty Income's liquidity coverage is strong for the rating. The company has ample liquidity due largely to its undrawn $1.3 billion of availability under its line of credit due 2019 and relatively modest near-term debt maturities. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (readily available unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility, and projected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends and distributions) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities and projected recurring capital expenditures). Near-term debt maturities are manageable with negligible maturities for the remainder of 2017 and maturities of 7.6% of outstanding debt in 2018; O has $1.2 billion of maturities (including its credit facility) in 2019 representing 21% of outstanding debt. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates O as follows: Realty Income Corporation --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'; --Preferred stock 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher G. Pappas Director +1-646-582-4784 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Committee Chairperson John Culver Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June 28, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation. --Fitch had adjusted the historical and projected net debt by assuming the issuer requires $10 million of cash for working capital purposes, which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 10 March 2017 to 7 August 2017 (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001