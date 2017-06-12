Fitch Rates Synchrony Bank's Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Synchrony Bank's (SYB) issuance of $750 million, five-year, fixed-rate senior unsecured notes. SYB is the bank subsidiary of Synchrony Financial (SYF, 'BBB-'/Outlook Stable). These notes are the first issuance from the bank, which recently established a global bank note program. KEY RATING DRIVERS VRs, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT As per Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria, SYB's senior unsecured debt rating is equalized with its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Fitch views the issuance favorably, as SYB is demonstrating access to the unsecured debt market through its banking subsidiary, further diversifying its funding sources. The issuance is not expected to materially alter SYF's overall funding mix, and proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Current ratings for SYF and SYB reflect the company's market leading position in the U.S. private-label credit card industry, seasoned management team, consistent operating performance, strong capitalization and liquidity levels, risk-sharing arrangements with retail partners, and increased funding diversity as a result of strong deposit growth at SYB. Ratings remain constrained by SYF's monoline business model, high retail partner concentration, an above-average mix of non-prime borrowers relative to general-purpose card-issuing peers, potential sensitivity of its deposit base to rising interest rates, and relatively short track record operating as a standalone entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES VRs, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT The senior unsecured debt rating is primarily sensitive to changes in SYB's Long-Term IDR and would be expected to move in tandem with that rating. Positive ratings momentum for SYF and SYB could be driven by further diversification of retail partners, a meaningful decline in the percentage of the loan portfolio comprised of nonprime borrowers, limited deterioration in credit performance through a market cycle, demonstrated ability to sustain above-average profitability through credit and interest rate cycles, and continued shift in funding mix toward retail deposits. Furthermore, Fitch believes the durability of SYB's internet-based deposit platform in a rising rate environment will be a key consideration in evaluating the strength of the company's funding profile. Positive rating momentum could also develop from the company's ability to successfully execute on its product expansion and diversification strategy over time while maintaining strong underwriting standards and profit margins. Negative rating momentum could develop from the loss of or default by a key retail relationship, substantial credit quality deterioration, a meaningful reduction in capitalization or liquidity, an inability to access the capital markets on reasonable terms for funding, above-average shareholder distributions relative to peers, and/or potential new and more onerous rules and regulations. Negative rating momentum could also be driven by an inability of SYF to maintain its competitive position and earnings prospects in an increasingly digitized payments and consumer lending landscape. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Synchrony Bank -- Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'. Fitch currently rates SYF and SYB as follows: Synchrony Financial -- Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; -- Viability Rating 'bbb-'; -- Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'; -- Short-Term IDR 'F3'; -- Support Rating '5'; -- Support Rating Floor 'NF'. Synchrony Bank -- Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; -- Viability Rating 'bbb-' -- Short-Term IDR 'F3'; -- Support Rating '5'; -- Support Rating Floor 'NF'; -- Long-Term Deposits 'BBB'; -- Short-Term Deposits 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Jared Kirsch, CFA Associate Director +1 212-908-0332 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Taiano, CPA Director +1 646-582-4956 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1 212-908-0827 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. 