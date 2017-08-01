Fitch Rates Washington Prime Group Inc.'s Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the unsecured notes issued by Washington Prime Group (WPG). The company's current 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) reflects that WPG has largely executed its plans to reduce leverage and reliance on short-term debt. Headline metrics such as leverage, fixed-charge coverage (FCC) and liquidity are appropriate for the rating. These factors are balanced by Fitch's cautious views on less dominant retail real estate and WPG's weaker access to capital relative to other REITs. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS ADEQUATE HEADLINE METRICS Fitch's projects that WPG's leverage will sustain towards the high-end of the 6x - 7x range, which is appropriate for a 'BBB-' IDR. Fitch views WPG's long-term leverage target of 6.5x favorably; the company's leverage was 6.2x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and 5.7x for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2017. Fitch forecasts FCC will sustain around 3x through 2018. Over the past three years FCC has been consistent at 3.1x on a trailing 12 month basis and calendar year basis for both 2015 and 2016. FCC fell to 2.8x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 as lower rental revenues from dispositions failed to be offset by correspondingly lower interest expense. Fitch attributes some of the deterioration in the quarter to seasonality in revenues, but FCC will likely come under some pressure due to the higher cost of the newly issued debt versus the retired term loans. EVOLVING ACCESS TO CAPITAL Fitch views WPG's access to most forms of debt and equity capital to be at the weaker end of the REIT spectrum. The company's common equity has traded at a significant discount to consensus net asset value (NAV). Fitch attributes this to the wide bid-ask spread for 'B' malls generally as the market struggles to ascertain the long-term viability and value of less productive malls. By extension, thinner investor demand for the malls limits the extent to which WPG can raise equity through asset sales. Fitch views the company's successful execution of an unsecured bond issuance favorably since mortgage availability for 'B' malls is less plentiful and more discerning than it was in prior years. Similarly, Fitch has viewed WPG's access to non-bank unsecured debt capital as falling on the weaker end of the spectrum based on its asset class and as a less-seasoned issuer. DERIVATION SUMMARY WPG's credit metrics are commensurate with its peers in the 'BBB' category. WPG's closest peer is CBL & Associates ('BBB-'/Outlook Stable), which owns and operates predominantly Class B shopping centers and malls and has experienced similar operating pressures related to the retail sector. Both companies have maintained their credit metrics to the extent that their Rating Outlooks remain Stable. Other peers include Simon Property Group ('A' /Outlook Stable), which owns much higher end malls based on sales and rents per square foot. Simon is also much larger and has significantly better financial flexibility and access to capital. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for WPG include: --A modestly accommodative operating environment with low-single digit growth in operating cash flows attributable in part to redevelopment expenditures; --WPG's access to unsecured debt and equity capital remains limited, and it does not issue equity or engage in meaningful asset sales to reduce leverage; --WPG limits investment activity to redevelopment projects. RATING SENSITIVITIES Although Fitch does not envision positive momentum in the ratings through the rating horizon, the following factors may have a positive impact on WPG's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x (5.7x for TTM ended June 30, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x (3.1x for TTM ended June 30, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets, using a stressed 9% capitalization rate, coverage of net unsecured debt sustaining above 3.0x. The following factors may have a negative impact on WPG's ratings and/or Outlook: --Liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x; --Sustained deterioration in operating fundamentals or asset quality (e.g., negative SSNOI results or negative leasing spreads); --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below 1.8x. LIQUIDITY As of June 30, 2017, Fitch calculates that sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the $900 million unsecured revolving credit facility and retained cash flow from operations after dividends) cover uses (debt maturities, maintenance capital expenditures and redevelopment expenditures) by 0.8x for the period July 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2019 assuming no access to external capital; the liquidity ratio increases above 1.0x pro forma for the unsecured note issuance and retirement of the 2019 notes. Liquidity improves to 2x assuming 80% of secured debt is refinanced. Fitch expects WPG to assess upcoming mortgage maturities on a case by case basis depending upon the performance and value of the assets and the relative pricing between the secured and unsecured debt markets. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates WPG as follows: Washington Prime Group Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-' Washington Prime Group, L.P. --IDR 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-; --Preferred stock 'BB''. Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Christopher G. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 20, 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock based compensation. --Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by assuming the issuer requires $5 million of cash for working capital purposes, which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt. 