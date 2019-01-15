Fitch expects Poland to raise rates, defying central bank governor

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 25 basic points by the end of the year, Fitch analysts said on Tuesday, defying statements by Poland’s central bank governor seeing rates stable.

“We expect the Polish central bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points towards the end of 2019,” said Paul Gamble, Fitch’s senior director and head of Emerging Europe.

Poland’s central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said earlier in January after the bank’s monthly rate-setting meeting that “he couldn’t rule out” rates remaining stable until the end of the monetary council’s term.

Investigations into Poland’s financial regulator over potential corruption haven’t impacted the credibility of monetary policy, Fitch’s analysts added.

Poland’s GDP growth is expected at 5.1 pct in 2018, 3.8 pct in 2019 and 3.0 pct in 2020, analysts said. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak, Writing by Joanna Plucinska)