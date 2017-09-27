FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico recovery hurt by Hurricane Maria - Fitch
September 27, 2017

Puerto Rico recovery hurt by Hurricane Maria - Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said Hurricane Maria will hurt Puerto Rico’s efforts to generate sustainable economic growth and reverse outward migration.

The financial strain resulting from the storm is expected to weigh on bondholder and bond insurer recovery in the absence of financial support.

Maria struck Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday, with winds up to 155 miles (249 km) per hour, leveling structures across the island and killing at least 16 people. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

