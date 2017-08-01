Fitch: Slovak Covered Bond Proposals a Step Toward Rating Uplift

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Proposed amendments to Slovak covered bonds legislation would address some of the issues that prevent Fitch Ratings from assigning any payment continuity uplift to Slovak covered bond ratings. But further details will be needed for us to assess whether the liquidity protection mechanisms introduced by the draft amendments would be adequate to sustain timely payments once the recourse against the cover pool is enforced. Fitch understands that draft proposals to the Slovak covered bonds legislation published last month by the Slovak Ministry of Finance would allow for a potential covered bond maturity extension of up to 23 months when the bank issuing the bonds is placed into receivership or resolution, or is declared bankrupt. This would be a significant change from the current legislation, under which insolvency proceedings against the issuer trigger an automatic acceleration of the covered bonds, preventing us from assigning any payment continuity uplift. But the process for triggering the maturity extension is not clearly defined. We believe there is not yet enough detail to ensure that it could sufficiently protect covered bond investors. Fitch understands that the draft rules would require the bank receiver or bankruptcy administrator to assess if a transfer of the covered bond programme or parts of it to another bank would be more beneficial for the covered bonds' holders than the further management of the programme. The decision to pursue a transfer would be taken jointly by the bankruptcy administrator and the cover pool monitor (who remains in place until a transfer is completed) and a notification of intent to transfer the programme would then be sent to the National Bank of Slovakia. All payments falling due in the first month after the notification would have to be met, but an 11-month maturity extension period would then be triggered. If no transfer occurs within a year of the notification, the national bank could allow a further maturity extension of up to 12 months. It is unclear on what basis the bankruptcy administrator and the cover pool monitor would make the decision, or whether there will be a specific test that will be applied in making it. It is also not clear that the decision would be taken quickly enough to avoid payment interruption. A 180-day liquidity buffer in the proposed legislation is also weaker than that required in other countries. The definition of liquid assets is wider than the one used by Fitch, which could also affect our view of the ability to maintain payment continuity once recourse against the cover pool has been enforced. However, there would be nothing to stop an issuer opting to maintain a larger buffer than the rules required. Fitch understands that, under the proposal, the buffer would cover the total net negative cash flows for the first 30 days, while for days 31 to 180 it would cover net negative cash flows, but only taking into account 40% of the principal payment amount due under the bonds. When determining the payment continuity uplift for covered bonds, we also consider the degree of development in the banking market and factors that might affect portfolio transfers. At this stage the role of the bankruptcy administrator is crucial, in particular its ability to execute a refinancing or sale of cover assets if the natural cash flows from the cover pool and the liquid buffer assets are insufficient to make the interest payments. According to the Slovak Ministry of Finance, the final draft of the law is expected to be considered by Slovakia's parliament in September this year and if passed should come into force on 1 January 2018. Contact: Vessela Krmnicek Director Covered Bonds +49 69 768 076 298 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. 