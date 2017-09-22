Fitch: Ukraine Bond Issue Is Positive but IMF Funding Still Key

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Ukraine's return to the international bond market reduces refinancing risk and boosts reserves, supporting the country's sovereign credit profile, but official lenders (chiefly the IMF) remain the cornerstone of both Ukraine's external financing and its commitment to reform, Fitch Ratings says. Ukraine (B-/Stable) raised USD3 billion of 7.375% 15-year bonds on Monday in its first international issue since the crisis triggered by Russia's military intervention in 2014 and Ukraine's subsequent debt restructuring. The issue attracted orders of USD9.5 billion from around 350 investors, according to the Ministry of Finance. The strong demand highlights the progress the Ukrainian authorities have made in correcting economic imbalances and strengthening the country's macroeconomic policy framework. The deal reduces refinancing risk as a portion of the proceeds will be used to repurchase USD1.6 billion of notes maturing in 2019 and 2020. And it will further increase reserves, which had climbed to USD18 billion in August from USD15.4 billion in January, partly due to the latest IMF disbursement (USD1 billion following the conclusion of the programme's Third Review in April), the second instalment of the EU Macro-Financial Assistance Programme of EUR600 million, and sales of FX by residents. Sustained bond market access would improve external financing flexibility, but until Ukraine has re-established a track record of issuance, multilateral and bilateral support will remain the key source of balance-of-payments and budget financing. Fitch does not anticipate a strong pick-up in FDI inflows in 2017-2018, leaving official disbursements (mostly from the IMF) to provide the bulk of net external financing. We believe that the IMF programme also underpins the confidence and reform momentum that supported Ukraine's bond market return and helps ensure support from other official sector creditors. Further disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility will depend on the government's structural reform efforts. The government has indicated that it wants to move swiftly on pension and land sales, both key IMF reform benchmarks. But reform fatigue and delays in execution present risks, particularly as the emphasis shifts towards introducing and sustaining politically and socially sensitive reforms such as gas tariff adjustments. Meeting deficit targets (2.5% of GDP in 2018 and 2.3% in 2019) will probably require additional measures due to spending pressures, notably from pension transfers and wages. We think the government remains committed to reform, and the IMF has shown flexibility in its programme assessments (Ukraine completed just five of 14 structural benchmarks for the Third Review). However, maintaining momentum in areas such as privatisation and tackling corruption may prove challenging, as highlighted in recent comments by IMF official David Lipton to the Ukrainian press. The approach of the 2019 elections may also weigh on reform momentum. Given the importance of multilateral support, our sovereign rating assessment is focused on the credibility and consistency of Ukraine's policy framework, sustained strengthening of external buffers, and progress of reforms intended to improve macroeconomic performance (most notably growth prospects) and to cement fiscal consolidation, in line with Ukraine's IMF programme targets. Contact: Erich Arispe Director, Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1753 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Paul Gamble Senior Director, Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1623 Mark Brown Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 . Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings Related Research Emerging Europe Sovereign Credit Overview here Ukraine here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001