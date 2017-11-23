Fitch Upgrades Allied Irish Banks, plc to 'BBB-'; Outlook Remains Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Allied Irish Bank's (AIB) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) and Viability Rating (VR) to 'BBB-'/'F3'/'bbb-' from 'BB+'/'B'/'bb+'. The Outlook for the Long-Term IDR remains Positive. In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB-(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to AIB as part of its roll-out of significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties. The IDRs of AIB reflects its standalone strength as reflected in its VR, which Fitch has today upgraded. The upgrade reflects continued improvements in asset quality, a longer record of stable profitability and strengthened capitalisation. The Positive Outlook reflects rating upside if the bank continues to make progress in reducing problem loans. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, DCRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT AIB's VR and IDRs are driven by the bank's strong domestic franchise, strengthened capitalisation, sound funding profile, diversified revenue streams by product and customer, and improving, albeit still weak, asset quality. Asset quality remains a key factor constraining the VR in the low 'bbb' range. Asset quality indicators have been improving at a strong pace due to a supportive Irish economy, non-recourse loan sales and the general progress in reducing legacy impaired assets. The bank's impaired loans ratio fell to 12.2% of gross loans at end-1H17 (from 14% at end-2016) and we expect this positive trend to continue over the medium-term, albeit at a more moderate pace, as the bank works through smaller exposures (namely residential mortgages). Our assessment of asset quality also factors in a high proportion of non-performing loans, which include all loans that are 90 days past due but not impaired and forborne loans that add up to a high proportion of the bank's balance sheet. AIB's strong domestic franchise (particularly in mortgages) and diversified business model across retail and corporate banking is a rating strength for the bank. The franchise benefits from a highly concentrated Irish banking sector while the bank's strong positioning in its key operating segments provides AIB with clear loan and deposit pricing power. Profitability has improved strongly in recent years, driven by a pick-up in new lending volumes, large releases of loan loss reserves and a strengthening of the bank's net interest margin. Nonetheless, revenue and profitability remain constrained by sluggish net loan growth and the bank's large exposure to low-yielding tracker mortgages. Although we expect profitability to remain challenged by the low interest rate environment, increasing competition and investment costs related to technology and digitalisation, we expect it to remain sound, supported by an improving loan mix and low loan impairment charges. Capitalisation has strengthened considerably since 2015, supported by improving internal capital generation, the reduction of legacy loans and the conversion of perpetual government-held preference shares to equity in 2016. AIB reported a 19.9% transitional common equity Tier 1 ratio (16.6% on a fully-loaded basis) at end-1H17, comfortably above its Pillar 2 requirements. However, we expect the bank will maintain comfortable buffers over minimum requirements while it works through its still large stock of non-performing loans. Although the proportion of unreserved impaired loans to Fitch Core Capital (FCC) continues to fall (end-1H17: 38.2%; end-2016: 48.2%) its level still highlights AIB's vulnerability to potentially falling collateral prices. Funding is sound and supported by strong access to retail deposits, little use of central bank funding and a well-established and diversified wholesale funding franchise. The strong pace of deleveraging and sluggish net loan growth has reduced funding requirements, allowing the bank to roll-off more expensive and less stable funding. We believe the bank is strongly -positioned to meet minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), through a mixture of regulatory capital and MREL-compliant senior issuance, given recent improvements in solvency and its good wholesale market access. Liquidity is sound, supported by a large stock of liquid assets and contingent access to liquidity sources through various central bank facilities. We have assigned a DCR to AIB due to its significant derivatives activity domestically. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because under Irish legislation, derivative counterparties have no preferential status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario. SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) AIB's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on extraordinary support from the Irish authorities in the event that the bank becomes non-viable. In our opinion, the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) provide a framework that is likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses for resolving the bank. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings on the subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by AIB are notched off AIB's VR and reflect Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity (up to two notches). AIB's subordinated Tier 2 debt rating is notched down once from the bank's VR, reflecting larger loss severity relative to senior obligations given their subordinated status. No notching is applied for incremental non-performance risk as the write-down of the notes will only occur after the point of non-viability is reached and there is no prior coupon flexibility. AIB's AT1 debt rating is notched down twice for loss severity and three times for non-performance risk, reflecting the notes' deep subordination and fully discretionary coupon omission. The 'C' rating on AIB's legacy subordinated notes reflects these instruments' non-performance since the bank is not paying the discretionary coupons and also the notes' sustained economic losses, resulting in weak recoveries. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY EBS Limited and AIB Group (UK) Plc are wholly-owned by AIB. Both subsidiaries are, to varying degrees, reliant on AIB for funding and capital support. Their IDRs, SRs and senior debt ratings are therefore based on support, and their IDRs and senior debt ratings are equalised with AIB's. Fitch has not assigned VRs to these subsidiaries as we believe they are closely integrated with AIB and therefore cannot be analysed meaningfully on a stand-alone basis. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, DCRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT The Positive Outlook on AIB's IDRs reflect our expectation that the ratings could be upgraded, should the bank continue to make progress in reducing its stock of problem loans over the next 24 months while maintaining sound capitalisation, funding and liquidity and continuing to generate adequate profitability. The ratings could come under pressure if the economic effect of the UK's decision to leave the EU is particularly severe for either Ireland as it could negatively impact asset quality and capitalisation. Negative pressure on the VR, and hence the IDRs, would also arise if the bank increases its risk appetite, for example, by materially increasing its exposure to commercial real estate. SR AND SRFS An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of all subordinated instruments are primarily sensitive to a change in the VR of AIB, or to changes in their notching in accordance with our criteria and assumptions on non-performance risk. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The ratings of EBS Limited and AIB Group (UK) Plc are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in AIB's. The SR of both subsidiaries would be sensitive to changes in their strategic importance to AIB as well as AIB's ability to support them. The rating actions are as follows: Allied Irish Banks Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Positive Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+' Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'BBB-(dcr)' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Short-term debt, including commercial paper upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' EMTN EUR10 billion programme Long-Term and Short-Term ratings upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and 'F3' from 'B', respectively EUR750 million subordinated lower tier 2 notes (XS1325125158) upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' EUR500 million subordinated AT1 7% trigger notes (XS1328798779) affirmed at 'B' Subordinated legacy non-performing debt (XS0232498393, XS0214107053 and XS0435957682) affirmed at 'C' AIB Group (UK) PLC Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Positive Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' Support Rating upgraded to '2' from '3' EBS d.a.c. Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Positive Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3' Senior long-term debt upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' Short-term debt upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' Contact: Primary Analyst Marc Ellsmore Associate Director +44 20 3530 1438 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Aabid Hanif Associate Director +44 20 3530 1786 Committee Chairperson Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 8790 87 225 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001