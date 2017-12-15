Fitch Upgrades Ireland to 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ireland - Rating Action Report here LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ireland's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A+' from 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of Ireland's ratings reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: High Fitch believes the health of the banking sector is improving, reducing risks to the Irish sovereign and economy. The ratio of non-performing loans (NPL) has fallen to 11.9% in 2Q17 from a peak of 25.7% in 2Q13. Banks' regulatory tier 1 capital ratio increased to 25.3% in 2Q17, from 23.7% in 2Q16. Reflecting these trends, Fitch recently upgraded the ratings of Bank of Ireland Group plc (to BBB/F2/bbb from BBB-/F3/bbb-) and Allied Irish Banks, plc (AIB; to BBB-/F3/bbb- from BB+/B/bb+), which together account for around two-thirds of banking sector assets. Ireland's household debt-to-income ratio is declining and reached 141.6% in 2Q17, but remains the fourth-highest in the EU. Rising house prices have cut the proportion of residential mortgages in negative equity to 11.8% in 1Q17 from a peak of 39% at end-2012. Moreover, the National Asset management Agency (NAMA), the 'bad bank' set up to address the problems in the banking and real estate sectors arising from the financial crisis, recently repaid its remaining senior guaranteed debt ahead of schedule, removing the associated contingent liability for the sovereign, which had stood at EUR43.2 billion in 2011. Medium Fitch forecasts the general government debt-to-GDP ratio to fall to 65.8% by 2019, from 72.8% at end-2016 (1.1 percentage points of which is due to the sale of part of the state's stake in AIB). However, Ireland's debt ratio remains well above both the 'A' median of 47.7% and 'AA' median of 42.3%. Government debt as a share of revenue is also substantially higher than most peers (265% forecast at year-end, compared with 141% and 159% for 'A' and 'AA' medians respectively). Fitch expects the general government deficit to shrink to 0.4% of GDP in 2017 from 0.7% in 2016, as 5.2% growth in current tax revenue (on an annual basis in the year to November) outpaces a 3.8% increase in public spending. The 2018 budget introduces net tax rises, including stamp duty for commercial property, worth around 0.3% of GDP. We expect the deficit to narrow to 0.2% in 2018 and a balanced budget to be achieved in 2019. Financing costs for the public debt stock have fallen, with interest payments as a share of GDP forecast to decline to 1.9% this year from a peak of 4.3% in 2013. Ireland's planned early repayment of its outstanding loans to the IMF (and some bilateral loans) amounting overall to around EUR5.5 billion will lower interest costs slightly further. Ireland's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:- Ireland's sovereign ratings are supported by strong institutions and a wealthy, flexible economy, with among the highest per capita income in the 'A' category. These factors are balanced by still elevated levels of public and private debt, external vulnerabilities and downside risks, such as the potential impact of Brexit and shifts in global policies on corporate taxation. Headline GDP and national accounts have been distorted since 2015 by the impact of the activities of multinational enterprises (MNEs), with the level of GDP boosted substantially by activities often unrelated to economic activity in Ireland. This has the effect of flattering various credit indicators such as debt/GDP and GDP per capita. Real GDP rose 5.5% on an annual basis in 1H17. Investment and trade data are particularly volatile due to MNE activities. On the basis of data up to 2Q, we estimate real GDP growth for this year of 5%. Early estimates for 3Q point to stronger GDP growth. We expect growth to slow to 3.8% in 2018 and 3% in 2019. Unemployment fell to 6.1% in November 2017 from 7.4% in December 2016. The uncertainty surrounding the UK/EU negotiations over Brexit and the future trade relationship between the EU and the UK is a risk to growth prospects over the medium-term. In Fitch's view, the agreement between the EU and the UK of Friday 8 December is a step towards a potential agreement but the process remains challenging, and the future status of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland remains uncertain. Another downside risk is related to potential changes in international corporate tax policies. Ireland has been a favoured destination of foreign direct investment (FDI) by MNEs over the past 20 years but faces a risk of smaller inflows or reversals if corporate tax incentives change radically. At end-2016, the stock of FDI in Ireland was just under EUR800 billion (around 3x GDP), around 30% of which was accounted for by US companies. Proposed US tax reforms in Congress do not include a border adjustment tax, which could have a large negative effect on Ireland, but lower corporate tax rates may make US firms less likely to locate activities abroad. We expect the current account surplus to average 2.7% of GDP over 2017-19. Net external debt (excluding internationally-traded financial service activities) remains higher than peers, and is expected to be 41% of GDP at end-2017 (compared with 6% for the 'A' median and -32% for the 'AA' median). SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ireland a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC) IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Public Finances: -1 notch, to reflect still highs levels of government indebtedness. MNE activities flatter the level of GDP and therefore credit metrics such as the government debt-to- GDP ratio. Government debt as a share of revenue is much higher than the peer median. - External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect the country's relatively high net external debt stocks, and potential vulnerability to external shocks, such as the impact of Brexit and potential changes in international corporate taxation. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may, individually or collectively, result in positive rating action: -A continued reduction in government indebtedness; and -A continued reduction in external indebtedness and evidence that the economy is resilient to the impact of Brexit and potential shifts in international corporate taxation rules. The following factors may, individually or collectively, result in negative rating action: -Reversal of the downward trend in government indebtedness; -Weaker economic performance, for example triggered by external shocks; and -Adverse developments in the banking sector affecting the sector's asset quality and capitalisation. KEY ASSUMPTIONS In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes on average, over the next 10 years, real GDP growth of 2.8%, GDP deflator inflation of 2%, a primary balance falling towards 1% of GDP and averaging 1.3%, and an average effective interest rate of 2.3%. On the basis of these assumptions, the general government debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to decline to 49% by 2026. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency IDRs upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' Country Ceiling affirmed at 'AAA' Issue ratings on long-term senior unsecured local-currency bonds upgraded to 'A+' from 'A' Issue ratings on short-term senior unsecured local-currency bonds upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' Issue ratings on commercial paper issues upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1' Issue rating on NAMA-guaranteed issuance: 'F1' withdrawn on early repayment. Contact: Primary Analyst Alex Muscatelli Director +44 20 3530 1695 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Marina Stefani Associate Director +44 20 3530 1809 Committee Chairperson Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.