Fitch Upgrades Philippines to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Philippines' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of the IDRs reflects the following key rating drivers: Strong and consistent macroeconomic performance has continued, underpinned by sound policies that are supporting high and sustainable growth rates. Investor sentiment has also remained strong, which is evident from solid domestic demand and inflows of foreign direct investment. As such, there is no evidence so far that incidents of violence associated with the administration's campaign against the illegal drug trade have undermined investor confidence. Over the medium term we expect higher infrastructure spending under the government's public investment programme to support continued robust growth. Fitch forecasts real GDP growth of 6.8% in 2018 and 2019, which would maintain the Philippines' place among the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region. The Philippines has also maintained fiscal policies geared towards a sustained decline in the gross general government debt (GGGD) ratio. GGGD is projected by Fitch to decline to around 34% of GDP at end-2017, below the 'BBB' median of 41.1% of GDP. The recent appointment of a new central bank governor from within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has provided continuity and supports monetary policy credibility. We expect inflation to remain within the BSP's target range of 2%-4%. A continuation of exchange rate flexibility should help preserve the recent build-up of foreign exchange reserves. Fitch expects the Philippines' fiscal profile to improve as a result of the government's tax reform initiative. The House of Representatives and Senate have passed their respective versions of the first component of a five-part comprehensive tax reform programme, which may be signed into law before the year's end. We estimate the bill to be net revenue positive, reflecting an expansion of the VAT base and higher taxes on petroleum products, automobiles and on sugar sweetened beverages, which would more than offset a lowering of personal income taxes. Passage of the first part of the tax package would bode well for progress on the rest of the package over the next couple of years. The government previously estimated that a full set of tax reform packages would boost revenue by 2% of GDP by 2019, with administrative measures to add another 1% of GDP over this period. Low government revenues has been a long-standing weakness in the Philippines' fiscal profile. Fitch estimates that general government revenues were around 18.5% of GDP at end-2017, compared with 28.8% for the 'BBB' median. We assume that passage of the first part of the tax package would add between 0.5%-0.8% of GDP to central government revenues in 2018. The tax reforms would support the government's ambitious public investment programme, and keep the central government deficit within the ceiling of 3% of GDP in 2018 and 2019. The 'BBB' IDR also reflects the following key rating drivers: The Philippines' current account is expected to shift into a deficit in 2017, for the second consecutive year, and we expect this trend to continue in 2018 and 2019. However, Fitch expects the deficits to be manageable at less than -0.5% of GDP. Strong imports of capital goods, associated with the government's public infrastructure programme, are likely to remain a key driver of the deficit, although these will be partly offset by strong remittance inflows and business process outsourcing (BPO) receipts. Further, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows will continue to fully cover the current account deficit, limiting the increase in external indebtedness. The Philippines will continue to be a strong net external creditor in 2018 and 2019. At end-2017, its net external creditor position is projected at -14.2% of GDP, compared with 'BBB' median of -0.8% of GDP. Strong growth momentum remains supported by domestic demand and, more recently, by higher investment spending. On the supply side, manufacturing capacity and output has increased, while services have continued to grow at a strong pace. Growth in the services sector continues to benefit from an expanding BPO sector. The local industry association expects BPO sector revenues to grow by around 7% in 2017 and by around 60% from that level by 2022. However, continued strong growth raises the risk of the economy overheating. Leverage has risen and the trade deficit has widened. Nominal loan growth is estimated to be strong at around 20% in 2017. The Philippines' capital markets are less vulnerable to external shocks than that of some of its peers in the region, given the limited foreign investor participation in the local securities market, and narrow current account deficit. Moreover, the willingness of the BSP to allow the exchange rate to depreciate during 2016 and 2017, when the peso was under pressure partly due to portfolio outflows, has helped to preserve its foreign-exchange reserves. As a result, FX reserves should continue to cover close to eight months of current external payments at end-2017. Some of the Philippines' structural indicators continue to lag peers. Despite consistently strong growth and a gradual decline in unemployment rates, per capita income levels remain below the 'BBB' threshold. Fitch projects GDP per capita at USD3,018 at end-2017 compared with the 'BBB' median of USD11,173. The Philippines' ranking on the World Bank's Governance Indicators is also below the 'BBB' median. In the latest World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index ranking, the Philippines fell 14 notches to the 41st percentile compared with the 73rd percentile of the 'BBB' median. Banking sector liquidity, capitalisation levels and asset quality ratios remain healthy. Loan growth in 2018 is likely to remain in the mid to high teens on the back of robust economic activity. We expect lending to be broad-based, led by infrastructure construction, productive capacity including property, and households. Continued strong credit growth raises the risk of credit misallocation and asset bubbles, but we believe that the authorities are aware of such risks and prepared to act to curb excessive risk-taking. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Philippines a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB-' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Macro: +1 notch for sound policy framework, which supports macro stability and higher medium-term growth potential. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are balanced. The main factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger positive rating action are: - Continued strong growth, without the emergence of imbalances and maintenance of external buffers, which narrows income and development differentials with 'BBB' range peers - Strengthening of governance standards and implementation of reforms that improve structural indicators - Sustained broadening of the government's revenue base that maintains fiscal stability The main factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Reversal of reforms or a departure from the existing policy framework that leads to macro instability - Deterioration in external balances and flows that reduces the resilience of the economy to shocks. - Instability in the financial system, possibly triggered by a sustained period of excessive credit growth. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Global economic assumptions are consistent with Fitch's latest Global Economic Outlook. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Short-Term Local-Currency IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Country Ceiling upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Issue ratings on long-term senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Issue ratings on long-term senior unsecured local-currency bonds upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Issue ratings on short-term senior unsecured local-currency bonds upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3' Contact: Primary Analyst Sagarika Chandra Associate Director +852 2263 9921 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Stephen Schwartz Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 