Five banks line up €1.625bn of debt on Osram takeover

LONDON, July 9 (LPC) - Five banks have lined up a €1.625bn debt financing to back a takeover offer of German lighting group Osram by private equity firms Bain and Carlyle, banking sources said.

The two investors offered €35 (US$39.49) a share, Osram said in a statement on July 3, putting an equity value on Osram of €3.4bn.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and Nomura are leading the debt financing, the sources said.

The financing comprises €1.325bn of bonds and a €300m revolving credit facility, the sources said.

It is likely to roadshow to bond investors in the fourth quarter, the sources said.

Bain declined to comment. Carlyle was not immediately available to comment.

Osram, which is struggling with weakness in the automotive industry and a broader economic slowdown, has seen its stock lose more than 60% of its value since hitting a high of €79.58 in January 2018.

In February, the company had confirmed that Bain and Carlyle were looking at whether to jointly bid for up to 100 percent of its shares. But weak financial performance had led many investors to doubt whether the investors would actually go ahead with their plan. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)