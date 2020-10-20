Five firms guide $9 bln Intel chip business sale to SK Hynix

Five law firms have landed roles on South Korean semiconductor company SK Hynix Inc’s $9 billion acquisition of Intel Corp’s NAND memory chip business.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Shanghai-based Fangda Partners advised SK Hynix on the all-cash deal announced Tuesday, which would propel the South Korean chipmaker to second in the NAND memory industry by market share, behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Munger, Tolles & Olson; Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; Linklaters; and South Korean firm Bae, Kim & Lee represented Intel.

