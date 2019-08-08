Fiverr revenue beats on higher buyer traffic

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fiverr International Ltd beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the online freelance marketplace attracted a higher number of customers.

In its first quarterly earnings report since going public in June, the company said second-quarter revenue rose 40.8% to $25.9 million. Analysts had expected $24.09 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Israel based-Fiverr connects freelancers with customers seeking online services ranging from illustration, animation and content writing to brand management.

Numbers of buyers who have ordered services or “gigs” in the past 12-months on the platform increased 14% to 2.2 million.

Average spending per buyer rose more than 16% to $157, compared to $135 last year boosted by introduction of new service categories.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders widened to $9.4 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $6.7 million, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Fiverr reported a loss of 19 cents per share. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)