Fix Price value put at up to $11.6 bln by arranger VTB -sources

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Fix Price’s equity value was put at between 752 billion and 854 billion roubles ($10.2-11.6 billion) by VTB Capital, one of the banks arranging the Russian retailer’s initial public offering (IPO), two financial market sources said.

Fix Price, which sells low-priced goods in walk-in shops and on line, plans to offer existing shares during its IPO. VTB Capital did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

The company aims to raise around $1 billion and the pricing is expected by March 6, sources have said. BofA Securities, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital are arranging the deal, Fix Price has said.