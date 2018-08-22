FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 22, 2018 / 10:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge tosses lawsuit over Flagstar mortgage escrow accounts

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Francisco has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Flagstar Bank of failing to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts as required by California law, saying the homeowners’ mortgage contracts barred their lawsuit.

The named plaintiffs, Lowell and Gina Smith of Concord, California, were required by their mortgage contract to notify Flagstar and give the bank time to address the interest issue before suing, but they failed to do so, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said in a decision on Tuesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Na2fhz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.