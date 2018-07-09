FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 9, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Flagstar customers lose overdraft fee dispute at 6th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action accusing Michigan-based Flagstar Bank of manipulating transactions in order to inflate overdraft fees charged to customers.

The 2015 lawsuit filed in federal court in Detroit accused Flagstar of violating account agreements stating it would post transactions in the order they occurred. Flagstar instead held electronic transactions such as automated bill payments and reordered them, causing overdrafts even when customers had ample money in their accounts, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u8DomR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.