Tribal-court jurisdiction over flaring royalties goes up in smoke at 8th Circuit

Native Americans who allow oil and gas companies to drill on their reservation allotments cannot bring a potential class action for “flaring” royalties in tribal court, a federal appellate panel held on Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction issued last year at the request of Enron spinoff EOG Resources as well as subsidiaries of Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Halcón Resources Corp.

