Vietnam issues aviation licence to new carrier Bamboo Airways - government

HANOI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Vietnamese government on Monday issued an aviation licence to new carrier Bamboo Airways, which is expected to launch its first flights within weeks.

The airline, a unit of FLC Group, will operate 100 domestic and international routes when operational, the government said in a statement.

Bamboo Airlines will launch its maiden flights within 45 days after receiving the licence, FLC chairman Trinh Van Quyet told Reuters last week.

The government said in its Monday statement that the airline’s first flights will connect Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with the country’s tourism cities.

Bamboo Airways, Vietnam’s fifth airline, signed a provisional deal to buy 20 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets worth $5.6 billion at list prices in July, as well as a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for up to 24 A320neo narrow-bodies in March.