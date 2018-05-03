FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 10:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Fuel card payment services provider Fleetcor Technologies said on Thursday there was an unauthorized access in April to a part of its systems related to its gift card business.

The company said it froze some information of gift cards and did not see any proof of access involving fleet cards and other payment products, or any third party payment networks.

Fleetcor said it had informed federal law enforcement and affected merchants and was investigating the incident.

An update would be provided in the annual filing, expected by May 10, the company said. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

