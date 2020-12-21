Ex-Holland & Knight partner is out as Chicago's top lawyer, with no plans for next step

\ -

A former Holland & Knight partner has resigned from his post as the city of Chicago’s top attorney after a video released last week showed a woman being handcuffed while naked during a 2019 police raid.

Mark Flessner submitted his letter of resignation as corporation counsel to Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Sunday, calling the raid a “tragedy” in a statement. On Monday morning, Flessner said he has made no plans regarding his future, including whether he would return to Holland & Knight, where he practiced for seven years, or to another law firm.

