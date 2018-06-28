FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

NZ's Fletcher Building hives off stake in Sims Pacific Metals JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fletcher Building Ltd on Friday said it would hive off its 50 percent stake in the Sims Pacific Metals joint venture to Sims Metal Management Ltd for NZ$42 million ($28.37 million), in line with its strategy to divest non-core businesses.

The construction firm expects proceeds between NZ$55 million and NZ$60 million from the sale.

Fletcher has previously announced the consolidation of its Australian operations and a management shake-up as it looks to regain investor confidence after mounting losses at the commercial buildings unit.

The losses led to a breach of its debt covenants and the firm reported a steeper-than-expected loss for the first-half. ($1 = 1.4806 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

