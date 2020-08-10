Company News
August 10, 2020 / 8:55 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

NZ's Fletcher Building forecasts a loss for 2020

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fletcher Building on Tuesday warned of an annual net loss compared to a profit in the previous year, as the coronavirus pandemic led to additional provisions on its projects and one-off restructuring costs.

The country’s largest construction firm expects a net earnings loss of NZ$196 million ($129.18 million) for the year ended 30 June, compared to a profit of NZ$164 million earned last year. ($1 = 1.5172 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

