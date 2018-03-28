FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 28, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

NZ's Fletcher wins waiver extensions for covenant breach, reaffirms 2018 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Fletcher Building, New Zealand’s largest construction company, said on Thursday it had obtained an extension to the waivers of the breach of financial covenants stemming from provisions made for expected losses from its building and interiors business.

The waivers, which were for Fletcher’s U.S. Private Placement and bank syndicate funding arrangements, were initially put in place earlier this month and have now been extended until May 31, the company said in a statement.

The company also reaffirmed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2018. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.