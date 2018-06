June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. drug developer Flex Pharma Inc said on Wednesday it plans to reduce its workforce by 60 percent, as part of a restructuring, and was ending certain ongoing mid-stage trials.

The company will now focus on developing its Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug, FLX-787, the company’s lead product candidate, for dysphagia or difficulty in swallowing. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)