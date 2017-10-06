FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flexion's knee pain drug gets FDA nod
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 14 days ago

Flexion's knee pain drug gets FDA nod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug, Zilretta, to treat moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis-related knee pain.

The approval came at a time when federal authorities in the United States are implementing a slew of measures to cut down the supply of opioid painkillers amid their continuous abuse, with President Donald Trump in August declaring the opioid epidemic a national emergency.

Osteoarthritis knee pain is a degenerative joint disease that affected more than 14 million Americans in 2015.

Reporting by Divya Grover and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.