Australia's Flight Centre Travel flags possible virus impact to earnings

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s Flight Centre Travel Group said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak would make it difficult to achieve its fiscal 2020 profit guidance.
The travel services provider said the virus was affecting its early second half travel patterns, particularly in Asia.
The company had pegged its underlying profit before tax forecast for fiscal 2020 at between A$310 million ($208.20 million) to A$350 million.
$1 = 1.4890 Australian dollars Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru