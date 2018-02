Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia’s Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd said first half net profit rose 37 percent as it benefited from a global recovery in airfares.

Net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 rose to A$102.2 million ($79.74 million) from A$74.4 million, the company said on Thursday.

The company declared an interim dividend of 60 cents per share, up from 45 cents a year ago. ($1 = 1.2817 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Alison Williams)