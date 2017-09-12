Flint water crisis lawsuit belongs in state court – 6th Circuit

A proposed class action against state environmental officials over their handling of the Flint, Michigan water crisis is a “garden variety” negligence lawsuit that should remain in state court, a divided federal appeals court affirmed on Monday.

In a case of first impression for the federal circuits, a 2-1 panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that an arrangement between the state and the Environmental Protection Agency, under which state employees enforce state laws that mirror the federal Safe Drinking Water Act and EPA regulations, was not enough to create federal jurisdiction.

