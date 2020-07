BENGALURU, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. retail giant Walmart will lead a $1.2 billion investment in its Indian e-commerce unit Flipkart, giving it a valuation of $24.9 billion, Flipkart said on Tuesday.

The investment is led by Walmart, Flipkart’s majority owner, along with a group of existing shareholders, the company said. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar)