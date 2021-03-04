Walmart's Flipkart weighs U.S. listing via SPAC merger - Bloomberg News

March 4 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart is looking at going public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Flipkart has reached out to several special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and could seek a valuation of at least $35 billion in a blank-check deal, the report here said.

Both Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters reported in September that Bengaluru-based Flipkart, which vies with players such as Amazon.com’s local unit and India’s Reliance Industries, was preparing for an initial public offering overseas as early as 2021.