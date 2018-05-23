FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 23, 2018 / 2:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 23 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it is selling its roughly 20 percent stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart to Walmart Inc .

Walmart said earlier this month it will pay $16 billion for a roughly 77 percent stake in Flipkart, the U.S. retailer’s largest-ever deal.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to give further details.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said earlier this month the $2.5 billion investment through its private equity fund in Flipkart made last year was worth $4 billion. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.