FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 9, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SoftBank's Son confirms Walmart to acquire India's Flipkart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc is acquiring Indian e-commerce player Flipkart, SoftBank Group chief executive Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday.

The Walmart-Flipkart deal was sealed on Tuesday night, Japan Time, Son said on a conference call after SoftBank reported earnings, adding that its investment in the Indian online marketplace had almost doubled.

Sources have previously told Reuters that SoftBank would completely sell its shares in Flipkart to Walmart. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.