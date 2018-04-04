FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 3:15 AM / in 16 hours

Amazon may offer to buy India's Flipkart - Mint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc may submit an offer here to buy Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, which is currently in talks with Walmart Inc for a stake sale, local daily Mint reported, citing sources.

A deal with Walmart is more likely to go through, according to people with knowledge of the matter, the report added.

Amazon declined to comment while Flipkart did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Walmart is in talks to buy a stake of over 40 percent in Flipkart, a direct challenge to Amazon in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

