German bus group Flixbus kicks off IPO preparations - sources

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German long-distance bus firm Flixmobility is kicking off preparations for a potential stock market listing as the company hopes to reap funds to further expand its business, people close to the matter said.

The company is working with investment banking boutique PJT as so-called IPO adviser, they said, adding that a flotation could take place next year if market conditions are favourable.

Flixbus declined to comment on its plans but said in reponse to a Reuters inquiry that “Management continuously considers all financing options available for the company.”

“While we have no concrete plans for a public listing, management is always monitoring the financial markets, in case an IPO is relevant in the future.” (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)