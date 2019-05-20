Flood of amici back Maui in Clean Water Act case at SCOTUS

The County of Maui’s bid to overturn a Clean Water Act ruling against its Lahaina wastewater treatment plant has drawn support from a long list of industry advocates, think tanks and government sources who filed 18 friend-of-the-court briefs in the U.S. Supreme Court last week.

The groups include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Petroleum Institute and the National Association of Manufacturers, the National Association of Homebuilders, energy companies and conservative think tanks as well as the U.S. solicitor general, a coalition of 20 states and a collection of 16 U.S. senators.

