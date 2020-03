A Virginia county cannot enforce its 2017 floodplain regulation against Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline, Senior U.S. District Judge Norman Moon ruled Monday in Charlottesville.

Nelson County’s regulation is preempted because it conflicts with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s October 2017 approval of the pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina, Moon wrote.

